Noles News: Less than 2 weeks until FSU spring game

Recruiting

2025 defensive lineman Trenton Henderson, out of Pensacola, received a Florida State offer this weekend. Currently unranked, the 6-foot-4, 215 pound prospect holds offers from Mississippi State, Notre Dame, Vanderbilt and Ole Miss, amongst others:

2026 running back JP Powell also received an offer from Florida State — the 5-foot-10, 185 pound back out of Colquitt, Georgia also holds offers from Georgia Tech, Vanderbilt,USF, Boston College and Cincinnati, amongst others:

Catch up on all the latest happenings on the trail in the latest edition of our official recruiting thread:

Florida State Recruiting: Class of 2025 Commitments

QUARTERBACK: 4 star Tramell Jones Jr (FL)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 5 star Solomon Thomas (FL)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Javion Hilson (FL)

LINEBACKER: 4 star Ethan Pritchard (FL)

Football

Florida State had Sunday — and will have today — off after the second scrimmage of the spring for FSU football, one that saw the offense take a leap forward in head coach Mike Norvell’s eyes:

“Some really good moments defensively, a couple big stops, a couple created takeaways — but I thought overall, the offense did a nice job in how they executed.” “The quarterback play was really good: DJ had a couple long, extended drives [and the] offense had some explosive plays put in there...I thought today was his best day. He’s had some good days in spring practice, but today he operated at a very, very high level. You saw the confidence of the ball getting out [and] where it’s going, even on a couple throwaways — you could tell he was in control.”

10,676 yards and 98 scores speak for themselves--Jordan Travis is ready for the next level! @FSUFootball | @jordantrav13 | #ACCFootball pic.twitter.com/0ylmAKOry3 — ACC Digital Network (@theACCDN) April 5, 2024

Notable TE prospects overall vs slot yards per route run, 2014-2023. Jaheim Bell pops on some of these charts. pic.twitter.com/gtcI6N1LhX — Football Insights (@fball_insights) April 7, 2024

If not for injury, there would be much more discussion about Jordan Travis in the 2024 NFL Draft quarterback conversation.



After the projected top-four quarterbacks, @Jordantrav13’s improvisation and athleticism stands out in that next group of QBs.



Quarterback improvisation… pic.twitter.com/YiLuMUyVLO — Eric Galko (@EricGalko) April 7, 2024

Baseball

FSU baseball secured another ACC series win, taking home a win in a rubber match on Sunday to move to 26-5 (7-5 ACC) on the season.

From Jordan Silversmith:

A lot could have gone wrong for Florida State this week. The team embarked on its only five-game set of the season with only two starting pitchers available. Later, they braved the 40-degree weather and a turf mound in Boston and remained focused on the task at hand, with rivals Florida and Miami looming on the schedule upon returning to Tallahassee. With all that in their way, the Seminoles finished the week 4-1, their one loss coming in the 11th inning. The games could have gone smoother than they did. The bats did not produce in the midweek games as the Seminoles racked up 16 strikeouts in two days, and James Tibbs drove in five of the ten runs FSU scored. But, the bullpen held serve, and Florida State started the week 2-0 with a 5-3 win over Jacksonville and a 5-2 over Bethune-Cookman. Florida State found themselves down in every game in their three-game set against Boston College. On Friday, Jamie Arnold gave up just his second home run of the year as the ‘Noles trailed 3-0 after three. A skirmish at a play at the plate involving Jaxson West ignited the Seminoles as FSU scored nine runs in two innings and took game one of the series 12-4. A day later, the Seminoles could not dig themselves out of an early hole. During the series finale, the lineup started slow for the third day in a row as FSU pushed across one run in six innings and were down 2-1 going into the seventh. Suddenly, the lineup exploded for five in the seventh and another three in the eighth as James Tibbs hit back-to-back doubles in back-to-back innings that plated five runs from those two knocks. Carson Dorsey and Breenen Oxford combined for 8 1/3 IP as the ‘Noles pulled away for a 9-2 victory and series win. Even with a 4-1 record, it felt like an up-and-down week for FSU. The lineup was feast or famine, and Link Jarrett challenged the order multiple times during his media availability. For the ‘Noles to have another winning week against their two bitter rivals, the entire lineup needs to hit and not rely on the big bats in the middle.

#Guardians 23yr old LHP prospect Parker Messick looked phenomenal today in his 2024 season debut for (High-A) Lake County striking out 8 over 5.0 innings of work allowing just one unearned run.



Line - 5.0(IP) 4H 1R 0ER 1BB 8SO (76 Pitches 50 Strikes)#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/pioXXsWdpE — Guardians Prospective (@CleGuardPro) April 6, 2024

Jackson Baumeister (@Orioles No. 18) delivers a scoreless professional debut!



The @FSUBaseball product strikes out five over three innings for the @IronBirds. pic.twitter.com/ql5ro5gSFJ — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) April 7, 2024

Softball

Florida State softball earned a series win of its own, winning two straight against Louisville to earn a win and move to 28-10 (9-3 ACC) on the year. Louisville struck first as they plated one run in the bottom of the first with a single. Runs became hard to come by as both pitching staffs settled in with neither team scoring another run until the fourth inning. FSU got on the board in the top of the fourth inning as Amaya Ross hit a ball to right field that was dropped by the right fielder to bring home both Michaela Edenfield and Jahni Kerr to give the Noles the lead. The Cardinals struck again in the bottom of the fifth with two runs of their own, but the Seminoles struck right back in the top of the sixth to regain the lead. With runners on first and second, Katie Dack hit a ground ball to the shortstop who made an errant throw to try to get the force out at third allowing both Kennedy Harp and Isa Torres to score to give FSU the lead. Ashtyn Danley retired the side in order in the bottom of the sixth, but the Cardinals weren’t going out without a fight in the bottom of the seventh. Louisville got the winning run on second base, but Makenna Reid came in on her 20th birthday and got the final two outs to secure the win. Reid picked up her first save of the season while Danley moved to 8-3 on the year. The combo of Emma WIlson, Danley and Reid stifled the Louisville offense as the Seminole pitchers allowed just three hits while striking out five.

All Sports

Florida State outdoor track and field team members Suus Altorf, Tyra Wilson and Tyson Williams turned in program all-time top 10 performances at the Crimson Tide Invite on Saturday:

Altorf placed third in the women’s 1,500-meter run, clocking a lifetime best at 4:13.09, which is the seventh-fastest time in FSU history. Wilson won the women’s 400 hurdles, running her best time at 57.03. Her performance ranks seventh in program history. Williams earned a spot in postseason action in the men’s 110 hurdles, placing second with the eighth-fastest time in FSU history at 13.66.

No. 4 Florida State beach volleyball completed an undefeated weekend at the Unconquered Invitational and now hold a 25-5 record with three matches left in the regular season:

The Seminoles opened day two of the tournament against UAB. FSU defeated the Blazers in two sets on four courts. On court two, Alli Hansen and Taylor Head came up short in a tightly contested first set, but rebounded to earn a three-set victory and complete the team sweep, 22-24, 21-15, 15-13. Florida State then finished off the weekend with a 3-0 win over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. Maddie Anderson and Hansen claimed the first point, winning court one 2-0. Carra Sassack and Kaileigh Truslow then gave the Seminoles a 2-0 advantage over the Islanders as they won court five 21-17, 21-14. Audrey Koenig and Raelyn White completed the 3-0 victory by earning the winning point on court three. Florida State will travel to San Luis Obispo, California, next week to compete in the Center of Effort Tournament. The Seminoles open play Friday against Cal Poly at 4:45 p.m. Eastern Time, followed by UCLA at 7:15 p.m. FSU will finish the regular season against LMU on Saturday at 3:45 p.m. Live stats will be available on Seminoles.com.

Florida State All-American golfer Lottie Woad took home the Augusta National Women’s Amateur championship after logging a birdie on her final two holes, shooting a 69 in the final round and beat USC’s Bailey Shoemaker by one stroke:

Woad finished with scores of 68-71-69 and a three-round total of 208. Shoemaker finished with scores 70-73-66 and a three round total of 209. Woad finished as the only player in the championship with under par scores in each of the three rounds of the championship. Seminole sophomore Mirabel Ting finished in a tie for eighth place in the individual standings with a final round scores of 2 over par 74 and a three-round total of 1 over par 217 in her first career appearance in the AWNA. The individual finishes by Woad (1) and Ting (T8) mark the first time in Florida State’s history that multiple Seminoles have finished in the top-10 in the ANWA standings in the same year. It also marks the fourth and fifth top-10 ANWA finishes in school history with Woad and Ting joining Beatrice Wallin (tied for fourth in 2022, tied for seventh in 2019 and tied for 10th in 2021) in the five-year history of the event.

The winning moment for Lottie Woad.#ANWAGolf pic.twitter.com/bedGPJ4wRQ — Augusta National Women's Amateur (@anwagolf) April 6, 2024

It’s now my time to Congratulate Lottie! Wow, was there some clutch shot making & putts made down the stretch! As a coach I am so proud to have had the opportunity to watch in person & watch your hard work pay off. Enjoy this & then let’s get to work in the post season! Go Noles! pic.twitter.com/cGvkBiGC15 — Amy Bond (@CoachBondFSU) April 7, 2024

No. 28 Florida State women’s tennis beat No. 15 NC State on Sunday, extending the Seminoles’ winning streak to seven straight:

The Wolfpack clinched the doubles point and entered singles with a 1-0 lead after capturing wins at No. 1 and No. 2 doubles. Cade Cricchio and Laura Putz concluded doubles with a 6-2 victory at No. 3. The Seminoles responded by claiming five of the six first sets in singles. Vic Allen tied up the match at 1-1 with a dominant 6-2, 6-2 victory over the 5th-ranked Amelia Rajecki. The Wolfpack reclaimed the lead at 2-1 with a win at No. 6 singles. Bu then sophomore Kristyna Lavickova tied up the match again at 2-2 as she defeated Maddy Zampardo 6-3, 6-3 at No. 5 singles. Millie Bissett followed with a 7-5, 6-2 win over Gina Dittmann at No. 4, giving the Seminoles the lead at 3-2. Ellie Schoppe clinched the match with a 6-2, 7-5 win against the 54th-ranked Abigail Rencheli at No. 2 singles. Anna Arkadianou ended the day with a 6-2, 6-7 (6), 1-0 (7) win over the 45th-ranked Anna Zyryanova at No. 3 singles to give Florida State the 5-2 victory.

No. 15 Florida State men’s tennis, however, fell to the Wolfpack in its matchup vs. NC State:

The No. 33 pairing in the nation, Antoine Cornut-Chauvinc and Joshua Dous-Karpenschif, dominated their top-50 opposition with a 6-2 victory on Court 1. This marked their third ranked win of the season in doubles. NC State clinched the doubles point after taking wins at Courts 2 and 3. After NC State took a 2-0 lead with a win on Court 2, Youcef Rihane responded with a resounding 6-3, 6-1 victory on Court 4 over the nation’s No. 66-ranked singles player to put the Seminoles on the board. This marks his fourth consecutive straight-set singles victory and first ranked singles win of the season. Alex Bulte dropped his match on Court 6 before Cornut-Chauvinc battled through a tight affair on Court 1. Cornut-Chauvinc navigated through the first set 6-4 and emerged victorious after a 7-4 second-set tiebreaker. The senior completed his 14th ranked win of the season and 15th straight-set singles victory. Jamie Connel began his match down 4-1 before winning six of the next seven games to take the first set. He took full command from that point and punctuated his day with a 6-4 second set to tie the match at 3-3. The final point would be decided on Court 5 after Dous-Karpenschif split the first two sets. After exchanging games back and forth to start, NC State pulled away and secured the fourth and final point.

No. 6 Florida State men’s golf is set to compete in the Lewis Chitengwa Memorial Tournament, which kicks off today at 8:30 a.m. at Birdwood Golf Course in Charlottesville, Va:

The tournament is FSU’s final one of the regular season before the ACC Championship begins. FSU’s five-player lineup includes Frederik Kjettrup, Luke Clanton, Cole Anderson, Gray Albright and Tyler Weaver. Brett Roberts will play as an individual. Clanton is coming off an ACC Golfer of the Month honor, winning his last two tournaments played in the Seminole Intercollegiate and the Valspar Collegiate Invitational. FSU won the Valspar Collegiate Invitational in impressive fashion, shooting 19-under to hold off Vanderbilt (-15). FSU won last year’s Lewis Chitengwa Memorial.

Just Monday Q John Pak with a final round 63, including 5 under the last 5.



155th in points and facing getting into very few events the rest of the year, now a Monday Q and (prob) a top five finish, he has turned his entire season around.



Mondays. pic.twitter.com/hxkBG0eF8m — Monday Q Info (@acaseofthegolf1) April 7, 2024