“Explosive plays on both sides...you felt the speed:” Seminoles battle in a physical practice

Usually, Florida State football takes center stage in Tallahassee.

Not today.

As the football team started doing their outside work, the baseball team began batting practice. At the same time, Lottie Woad started doing an interview about her accomplishments at Augusta National this past weekend.

Of course, Mike Norvell does not care about the outside noise, and he guided his team to one of their cleanest practices of the spring. Both sides of the ball focused on fundamentals in the early portion of practice, such as blocking and tackling.

Although my drop counter reached five, the offense and defense battled competitively throughout the day, each taking turns and winning consistent reps. The day started with the defense dominating, as they only allowed one positive play during 11-on-11 in the first portion of practice. However, the offense responded, and their receivers later led the charge. Momentum swung when Lawayne McCoy caught a pass over the middle, and instantly, AZ Thomas drilled him into the ground. He held on, and it sparked the group. A few plays later, Hykeem Williams found himself wide open as his corner route busted the defense’s zone, drawing praise from Mike Norvell. One of the keys to the resurgence came from the offensive line.

Today felt like one of their most consistent days, as they picked up blitzes nicely and gave the quarterbacks a clean pocket to throw in. Of course, the defensive line did what they do during run-blocking drills, but Alex Atkins seems pleased with the group's progress. With positives all around, it felt like the scrimmage on Saturday could be a catalyst for the rest of the spring.

Observations:

Quarterback: Oddly enough, the signal callers did not play their best on one of the offense’s best days of spring. I felt DJ Uiagalelei looked rushed during his reads and did not make accurate throws that he usually does throughout spring. Brock Glenn did not play his best either, with missed throws that drew the ire of Mike Norvell and the coaching staff. The pass rush ended up going towards the later stages of practice, which makes life harder for a quarterback, but there were plays to be made that were not.

Running back: Lawrance Toafili has gotten the lion's share of the praise this spring, but Roydell Williams may have just put together his best day in a Seminole uniform. He displayed an incredible burst on a one-cut run during 11-on-11 that burst for a first down on a play that he created on his own. During the blocking drills, his sturdy frame made it difficult for the blitzing linebackers to cause any impact on the quarterback. Later in the day, he continued to run with the 1s as he and LT rotated, giving an early glimpse at the 1-2 punch they can be.

Pass catchers: Lawayne McCoy put together his best day as a Seminole today. The freshman had flashed throughout the practice, but he became the focal point today. Besides his impressive strength when getting smashed over the middle, he made a difficult hands catch at the back of the end-zone during 1-on-1 red zone work. Towards the end of practice, he got some work in with the 1s and lined up next to Malik Benson. With the inconsistencies across the position group, McCoy and fellow freshman Camdon Frier have as good a chance as any to get significant playing time in the fall. They do not struggle with drops, and their mentality meets the moment. Hopefully, McCoy can build on his day on Tuesday.

Offensive line: Lucas Simmons did not impact the team much last season, but he is looking to take another leap in year two. The 6’7’’ OT has slowly worked himself into the rotation and continues to win the reps he plays. Early in the day, he got to run with the 2s and extended his arms on Durojaye to stymie his bull rush. Later, he mauled a defensive lineman during run-blocking drills and used his length to create early movement. He went up against Sione Lolohea during 1-on-1s, and although he lost the first part of the rep, he recovered well and re-anchored not to allow easy access to the quarterback. With Julian Armella sliding inside, Simmons could be on the fast track to being a rotational piece at the tackle spot.

Front Seven: The unit bounced up and down today as the offensive line started finding its rhythm. Patrick Payton and MJJ made the best play of the day in pass defense as they threw a party in the backfield and forced the coaches to blow the play dead. The unit dominated in run game drills like they usually do, as the front four eats up blockers and allows easy access for the linebackers to flow through the gap. But, the offensive line moved bodies when passing the ball, and during mock blitzes, the front four produced little success. Not a cause for concern the way the front has played so far, but their response Thursday will be crucial.

Secondary: Azareye’h Thomas may have made Mike Norvell burst a blood vessel when he laid down the low on McCoy during 11-on-11 when, at most, the players do is wrap. But, besides that miscue, he did pretty much everything else right. FSU played a lot of zone today, and he read routes nicely as the flat defender and forced the quarterbacks to pull the ball down and look elsewhere. In man coverage, he plastered and stuck to receivers. The best play came during red zone work, as he took Kyle Morlock to the flat and recorded a PBU when it looked like the tight end had a step. Thomas sounded more vocal when the defense struggled, and his role on and off the field has taken a jump for the Seminoles.

Florida State practices in front of the media on Thursday.