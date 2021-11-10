Florida State Wednesday practice report: Miami week

The Miami Hurricanes are heading to town for one of the season's biggest rivalry matchups this weekend. Wednesday marked the last practice open to the media his week and it was a back and forth bout from both sides of the ball. With quarterback Jordan Travis and most of the team back feeling healthy there were some interesting battles amongst the team.

11 vs 11

In the situational tempo drill, the defense had a pretty strong performance as opposed to yesterday. The offense couldn't really get moving but was aided by a couple of defensive penalties. Tight end Preston Daniel dropped a crucial ball hitting him in his chest that would’ve reset the downs. Defensive end Marcus Cushnie racked up a sack, but defensive back Kevin Knowles II had the play of the drill. Jumping a route ran by receiver Ontaria Wilson, Knowles came down with a pick to end the “game.” After Knowles intercepted the ball Wilson was in hot pursuit but with the time dwindling and the defense already having the lead, Knowles was told to get down to secure the victory with such little time left on the clock. It’s these situational things that the young freshman is starting to grasp and is being coached to all the players.

Travis looked to be fully healthy and just as fast as before getting away from pressure from linebacker Kalen Deloach and the first down. On the next play, both ends Kier Thomas and Jermaine Johnson closed in from each side of the pocket for the sack.

Quarterback Tate Rodemaker had a nice throw to Darion Williamson and on the next play, a misdirection hand-off to Corbin goes for 20.

-The running backs ran hard today. From multiple first down catches and big open runs to Corey Wren smashing through linebackers and defensive backs drawing cheers it was an impressive practice.

Under major duress rolling out with two linemen in his face, Travis was able to hit tight end Camm McDonald in the back corner of the end-zone over the shoulder for a two-point conversion.

1 vs 1

Defensive back Jammie Robinson initially had a nice pass break up on receiver Jordan young but ended up drawing a pass interference flag. Later, on a throw from Milton with Knowles in coverage, Young was able to make a diving catch on the sideline.

Another interception came from defensive back Demorie Tate. It appeared receiver Kentron Poitier was not on the same page with the quarterback allowing the freshman DB an easy pick on a busted route.

7 on 7

Receiver Darion Williamson had a nice catch and an even nicer through by Travis with Jarrian Jones in coverage. The two were locked up and the ball zipped perfectly through Jones’ arm and into Williamson's hand. Jones also drew a holding penalty.

Ward had a good day both running and receiving the ball. On a throw from Rodemaker, he had his man beat by about 7-yards and made for an easy throw and catch down the sideline and into the end-zone.

Defensive back Travis Jay, on the same style of play with Williamson before, was able to crash down on the receiver and rip the ball out causing an incomplete pass.

Overall I think the running back room had one of their better practices. Every time a play was made (like Ja’Khi Douglas catching 30-yard touchdown passes from Rodemaker) the whole room was running down the field jumping and celebrating.