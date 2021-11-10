WATCH: Mike Norvell reviews Wednesday practice ahead of Miami game

Florida State football took the practice fields this morning for their second practice of Miami game week. The Seminoles are preparing for their 3:30 PM matchup with the Miami Hurricanes on Saturday. The Hurricanes have won three straight games, while the Seminoles have dropped two straight. FSU will have to win out over their final three games to become bowl eligible.

After practice, head coach Mike Norvell spoke to the media to review Wednesday’s practice and discuss the upcoming rivalry matchup. Here’s some of what Norvell had to say:

“Thought we had a spirited day today. Guys bounced back. I liked the competitive situations.”

“I’m not worried about the emotion being there. It’s the control and the response.”

“The atmosphere is everything. It’s a home field advantage. There’s nothing like it (Doak Campbell). The Notre Dame game... it was unreal.”

For Norvell’s full Wednesday presser (Via FSU sports information), see below: