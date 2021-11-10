WATCH: Jordan Travis talks missing NC State game, previews upcoming Miami matchup

Florida State football held their second practice of the week this morning. The ‘Noles are coming off a 28-14 loss to the NC State Wolfpack. The Seminoles were without their starting quarterback Jordan Travis due to the flu. The quarterback, who was once again listed as the starter on the depth chart, is expected back this week against the Miami Hurricanes. After practice, Travis spoke to the media about missing last week’s game and discussed the upcoming game against the Canes. Here’s some of what Travis had to say:

“It’s just another week of football. I used to dream of this as a little boy, but I try to stay calm no matter who it is... It’s just another football game, just going in, working hard, and trying to get a win.”

“I feel great. I’m blessed. Everyday I get to come out with the boys, I’m even more blessed so I’m just thankful I’m here.”

“It sucks. It sucks not being out there with the guys. It’s depressing, it’s pretty sad man but I’m thankful to be back out here this week.”

“It’s all about us. If we play our game, we can beat anybody, I’ll say that every single week. We just got to lock in and do the little things right and we can beat them.”

For Travis’ full interview (Via FSU sports information), see below: