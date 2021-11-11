Read, Watch: FSU vs Miami Preview

There was a point in time where many believed that Miami Hurricane head coach Manny Diaz had completely lost control of his locker room and of their season.

While the season still isn’t what many expected from the ‘Canes, they’ve found themselves in a little groove. They’ve won their last three ACC matches against two of the top three teams in the conference and a lot of that has to do with Tyler Van Dyke who seems to have cemented himself as their quarterback of the future.

If you are a visual learner there is a short video with in-game film discussing all of the bullet points listed below.

Offense

Lost QB D’eriq King early- Van Dyke has stepped up and filled his shoes nicely

Very RPO heavy offense

Predicated on finding and exploiting one-on-one matchups

Receiver Charleston Rambo and running back Jaylan Knighton are dangerous in space

Troubles along the offensive line handicap this offense

Defense

The odd front one gap defense allows for upfield penetration by the D-line

Very aggressive with pressure packages and stunts

Relies heavily on fire zone blitzes with 5 blitzers and a 3 deep shell

Struggles maintaining gap integrity

This is a very talented Miami squad who can present a lot of problems to FSU if they play a complete game. However, the Hurricanes have a tendency to shoot themselves in the foot. If Florida State can maintain composure and limit their mistakes then they have a chance to win a big one in this rivalry. If they don’t then this might be a long game for the Seminoles.