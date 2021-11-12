Staff predictions: Florida State Seminoles vs. University of Miami (FL) Hurricanes

The Florida State Seminoles will host the University of Miami (FL) Hurricanes at the Florida State University owned, Florida State University operated, and centrally located on the beautiful Florida State University campus, Doak Campbell Stadium, in Tallahassee, on Saturday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPN.

The 3-6 Seminoles are again the underdog this week versus the 5-4 Canes, who are currently holding a 35-30 all time series lead in head to head matchups.

Despite losing to Miami (FL) last year during the covid shortened season, the Florida State Seminoles have dominated and beaten the Miami (FL) Hurricanes SEVEN times in the last ELEVEN games played.

According to DraftKings, Florida State is presently a 3 point home underdog vs. Miami (Fla), with the over/under set at 61 points.

Your Tomahawk Nation staff, as they do every week before a game, have broken down the film, charted every All-22 play-by-play snap, performed A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) virtual simulations of the individual man-to-man matchups [by position], compiled, sorted, and analyzed all of the data, and have come to the conclusion that the Noles could maybe win despite being a 3 point dog this Saturday.

NoleThruandThru (Season prediction record: 7-2):

This game has the makings of a shootout and FSU will live or die by the big play. I fully expect Van Dyke to carve up the FSU linebackers in the short game and wouldn’t be surprised to see Knighton have a huge game. On the flip side, FSU’s running game should eat and the return of Jordan Travis will keep the ‘Noles in the game. I’m really hoping for an exciting environment to impress the recruits in attendance. I just don’t have the confidence that FSU can get it done, but would LOVE to be wrong! FMFFM Forever!

Miami 38, FSU 34

Trey Rowland (Season prediction record: 4-2):

Both teams in this matchup can be exploited by the big play. There are many logical reasons to think this will be a high-scoring affair. In fact, there are many logical reasons to think this is a high-scoring affair where the visitors from not actually Miami will edge this one out. Logically, the football team falsely claiming the city of Miami has skill players that can do some damage and a quarterback on a hot streak. And, as a man of both sound mind and a keen eye for hard, objective truth, you may find it logical for me to pick the not really Miami stork people to win this game.

I’m quitting logic cold turkey.

I AM HAMMERING THIS FSU FOOTBALL TEAM TO WIN EVERY GAME FOR THE REST OF THE SEASON. BRING DOWN MY WIN TOTAL, SEE IF I CARE. I’M A BROKEN MAN. FLORIDA STATE ’TIL I DIE. MY BLOOD TYPE IS NOLE. ALL-CAPS IS THE TRUE UNCONQUERED FORM OF WRITTEN COMMUNICATION.

FSU wins this game because of whatever uniform combination they happen to choose. They win this game because Mike Norvell had a really good week of media interviews. They win this game because Mike Phillips from Sarasota finally decided to have a bag of Honey BBQ Frito Twists as his pre-game snack, which he hasn’t done since the last time FSU beat Miami.

Pick whatever arbitrary metric of fandom you want, Florida State wins.

I came here to chew bubblegum and chokeslam logic off a steel cage through a flaming wooden folding table....and I’m all out of bubblegum.

Florida State 34, School that actually isn’t in Miami but claims it for weird, undisclosed reasons Hurricanes 31

Brian Pellerin (Season prediction record: 4-5):

I’ve proven to be wrong more often than not on my picks this (and if you think this record is bad, you should check out my betting article lately), so I’ve got great news for Noles fans. I think Miami is going to win. They’ve been playing great lately as Tyler Van Dyke, Jaylan Knighton and the rest of the youth on this team have taken the reins. I still like FSU to be competitive with Jordan Travis back, but I’m concerned there may be some rust that will be enough to cost them.

Miami 36, Florida State 31

FrankDNole (Season prediction record: 3-6):

Although FSU has beaten Miami (FL) in 7 of the last 11 games played, that is not enough for the Seminole Nation.

Miami (FL) came into this season with the expectation of a coveted ACC title (which they have never won since coming in the All Canes Conference) and confident that they will be one of the CFP teams this post season.

Anything less than a win in Tallahassee against the undermanned Noles would be an absolute embarrassment to this relic of a program. A loss to the Noles, with the talent advantage Miami (FL) has over FSU, should be enough to prove that FSU Alum Manny Diaz is doing his best to destroy the UM (FL) program once and for all, from within.

FMFFM

The Florida State University Seminoles 34 - Manny’s Swan Song 24

Perry Kostidakis (Season prediction record: 6-3)

Yes, rivalries are better when both teams are good, but man oh man are they especially fun when teams are bad. College sports are great, to me, because of the pure hilarity that can arise from them and this matchup offers a plethora of gigglin’ opportunities.

What will be the funniest, however, is FSU taking down a Miami team that has been humbled but not quite yet broken. FSU head coach Mike Norvell is making his debut in the historic rivalry, and he’ll be looking to make a lasting impression. With bowl eligibility a pipe dream at this point, a win in this game is the most realistic chance at creating some more positive momentum for the off-season. With a health Jordan Travis back under center and a defense that’s been sneakily improving each week.

Florida State 36, Coral Gables 23

