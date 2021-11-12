Staff predictions: Florida State Seminoles vs. University of Miami (FL) Hurricanes

The Florida State Seminoles will host the University of Miami (FL) Hurricanes at the Florida State University owned, Florida State University operated, and centrally located on the beautiful Florida State University campus, Doak Campbell Stadium, in Tallahassee, on Saturday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPN.
The 3-6 Seminoles are again the underdog this week versus the 5-4 Canes, who are currently holding a 35-30 all time series lead in head to head matchups.
Despite losing to Miami (FL) last year during the covid shortened season, the Florida State Seminoles have dominated and beaten the Miami (FL) Hurricanes SEVEN times in the last ELEVEN games played.
According to DraftKings, Florida State is presently a 3 point home underdog vs. Miami (Fla), with the over/under set at 61 points.
Your Tomahawk Nation staff, as they do every week before a game, have broken down the film, charted every All-22 play-by-play snap, performed A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) virtual simulations of the individual man-to-man matchups [by position], compiled, sorted, and analyzed all of the data, and have come to the conclusion that the Noles could maybe win despite being a 3 point dog this Saturday.
- Read what your TOMAHAWK NATION PROGNOSTICATORS think about this Saturday’s showdown,
- Then look over and digest all of the FREE PREGAME CONTENT we’ve posted below,
- Then please share your opinions and thoughts how you are feeling about this game in the comments.
———
NoleThruandThru (Season prediction record: 7-2):
This game has the makings of a shootout and FSU will live or die by the big play. I fully expect Van Dyke to carve up the FSU linebackers in the short game and wouldn’t be surprised to see Knighton have a huge game. On the flip side, FSU’s running game should eat and the return of Jordan Travis will keep the ‘Noles in the game. I’m really hoping for an exciting environment to impress the recruits in attendance. I just don’t have the confidence that FSU can get it done, but would LOVE to be wrong! FMFFM Forever!
Miami 38, FSU 34
———
Trey Rowland (Season prediction record: 4-2):
Both teams in this matchup can be exploited by the big play. There are many logical reasons to think this will be a high-scoring affair. In fact, there are many logical reasons to think this is a high-scoring affair where the visitors from not actually Miami will edge this one out. Logically, the football team falsely claiming the city of Miami has skill players that can do some damage and a quarterback on a hot streak. And, as a man of both sound mind and a keen eye for hard, objective truth, you may find it logical for me to pick the not really Miami stork people to win this game.
I’m quitting logic cold turkey.
I AM HAMMERING THIS FSU FOOTBALL TEAM TO WIN EVERY GAME FOR THE REST OF THE SEASON. BRING DOWN MY WIN TOTAL, SEE IF I CARE. I’M A BROKEN MAN. FLORIDA STATE ’TIL I DIE. MY BLOOD TYPE IS NOLE. ALL-CAPS IS THE TRUE UNCONQUERED FORM OF WRITTEN COMMUNICATION.
FSU wins this game because of whatever uniform combination they happen to choose. They win this game because Mike Norvell had a really good week of media interviews. They win this game because Mike Phillips from Sarasota finally decided to have a bag of Honey BBQ Frito Twists as his pre-game snack, which he hasn’t done since the last time FSU beat Miami.
Pick whatever arbitrary metric of fandom you want, Florida State wins.
I came here to chew bubblegum and chokeslam logic off a steel cage through a flaming wooden folding table....and I’m all out of bubblegum.
Florida State 34, School that actually isn’t in Miami but claims it for weird, undisclosed reasons Hurricanes 31
———
Brian Pellerin (Season prediction record: 4-5):
I’ve proven to be wrong more often than not on my picks this (and if you think this record is bad, you should check out my betting article lately), so I’ve got great news for Noles fans. I think Miami is going to win. They’ve been playing great lately as Tyler Van Dyke, Jaylan Knighton and the rest of the youth on this team have taken the reins. I still like FSU to be competitive with Jordan Travis back, but I’m concerned there may be some rust that will be enough to cost them.
Miami 36, Florida State 31
———
FrankDNole (Season prediction record: 3-6):
Although FSU has beaten Miami (FL) in 7 of the last 11 games played, that is not enough for the Seminole Nation.
Miami (FL) came into this season with the expectation of a coveted ACC title (which they have never won since coming in the All Canes Conference) and confident that they will be one of the CFP teams this post season.
Anything less than a win in Tallahassee against the undermanned Noles would be an absolute embarrassment to this relic of a program. A loss to the Noles, with the talent advantage Miami (FL) has over FSU, should be enough to prove that FSU Alum Manny Diaz is doing his best to destroy the UM (FL) program once and for all, from within.
FMFFM
The Florida State University Seminoles 34 - Manny’s Swan Song 24
———
Perry Kostidakis (Season prediction record: 6-3)
Yes, rivalries are better when both teams are good, but man oh man are they especially fun when teams are bad. College sports are great, to me, because of the pure hilarity that can arise from them and this matchup offers a plethora of gigglin’ opportunities.
What will be the funniest, however, is FSU taking down a Miami team that has been humbled but not quite yet broken. FSU head coach Mike Norvell is making his debut in the historic rivalry, and he’ll be looking to make a lasting impression. With bowl eligibility a pipe dream at this point, a win in this game is the most realistic chance at creating some more positive momentum for the off-season. With a health Jordan Travis back under center and a defense that’s been sneakily improving each week.
Florida State 36, Coral Gables 23
———
Florida State Seminoles vs. Miami (FL) Hurricanes:
Pre-Game Coverage from Tomahawk Nation
- Depth chart for FSU vs Miami Hurricanes: Travis is still listed as the Seminoles’ QB1 heading into the rivalry game
- READ and WATCH as Mike Norvell reviews NC State game and looks ahead to the Miami matchup: “There’s a buzz in the building because we all know what’s ahead.
- Brett’s recaps and gives Live updates from Mike Norvell’s Monday press conference where he talks NCST and Miami (FL)
- How to watch Florida State football: Time and network set for rivalry game vs. Miami, ‘Noles have to win out over final three games to become bowl eligible.
- Perry tells you the Vegas odds, spread, and over/under and wonders if it will be ‘A close game in Tallahassee?’
- WATCH and READ as Florida State Seminole offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham Kenny Dillingham speaks on offense’s performance and Miami (FL) - “I think the full variety that Jordan (Travis) brings us makes us a difficult offense to defend.”
- Max Escarpio keeps track so you don’t have to, of the FSU Football ’Noles in the Pros - Dustin Hopkins wins it for the Chargers!
- WATCH and READ as Florida State coaches Adam Fuller and John Papuchis talk NC State game and Miami (FL) - “Until you can admit that you made a mistake, it’s hard to get better.”
- Did you know that FSU’s Keir Thomas was named ACC defensive lineman of the week for his two sacks against the Wolfpack.
- WATCH as Mike Norvell was pleased with the offense after Tuesday practice - “I thought offense maybe had the best Tuesday practice we’ve had all year.”
- LISTEN TO the Tomahawk Nation Rappers Jon Marchant, Juan Montalvo, and Brian Pellerin on The ‘Seminole Wrap’ as our TN Hip-Hoppers wonder if Florida State is ready for a resurgent Miami? - Seminoles struggling with health; Hurricanes ride hot streak
- On this weeks The Triple Option, KevinLittle16, CoachAB, and Trey Rowland broke down the FSU vs NC State Film Breakdown and wonder Are things as bleak as they seem?
- WATCH as Keir Thomas and Malcolm Ray talk about the upcoming Miami matchup0 - “I walk in the building, I get chills when I hear the Warchant in the morning.”
- READ Tommy’s personal observations from Florida State Tuesday’s practice report, Miami week - The Miami flags flying can only mean one thing — rivalry week
- WATCH as Mike Norvell reviews Wednesday practice ahead of Miami game - “Thought we had a spirited day today. Guys bounced back. I liked the competitive situations.”
- WATCH Jordan Travis talking about missing the NC State game and his thoughts on the Miami (FL) matchup - “It’s just another week of football. I used to dream of this as a little boy, but I try to stay calm no matter who it is.”
- READ Tommy’s heartfelt and very cool story how FSU found a place for flag flown overseas and honors service members - “It’s something they probably do for hundreds of people, but it’s truly something I’ll hang on to and cherish forever.”
- WATCH and READ Kevin Little’s ‘X’s&Noles’: FSU vs Miami Preview - Will the ‘Canes make it five straight?
- Please check out Jon Marchant’s FSU football opponent Q&A as he has some fun chatting with Kappa Cane, a former writer over at a Miami (FL) fan blog. They talk about Manny Diaz’s job security, the ‘Canes’ new quarterback, and Miami’s approach to recruiting and the transfer portal.
- Do you want to know Who is on the Florida State Visitor List for FSU vs Miami? - The biggest recruiting weekend since Labor Day - NoleThruandThru, Josh Pick, and TimScribble will tell you who FSU can expect this weekend.
- Matchup and Memories of Florida State vs Miami - One of the biggest rivalries in college football featuring Matt Minnick, NolesThruandThru, and Tim Scribble
- If you haven’t already, check out Brian Pellerin’s latest College Football Betting Picks for Week 11: Who are the next CFP contenders to stumble?
- BONUS RECRUITING COVERAGE FOR VIP MEMBERS ($$$)- NoleThruandThru and Josh Pick keep you up to date on Tomahawk Nation’s hub for all things relating to Florida State football recruiting - ‘THE OFFICIAL Tribe ‘22 Recruiting Thread #19’
- BONUS RECRUITING COVERAGE FOR VIP MEMBERS ($$$)- Florida State of Recruiting: Can FSU take advantage of the current college football landscape? by Tim Scribble, NoleThruandThru, and Josh Pick
———
Game notes via Seminoles.com
- Florida State concludes its 2021 home slate this weekend hosting Miami for Senior Day. FSU will recognize its student-athletes playing their final home game in an on-field ceremony prior to the game.
- The Seminoles have converted 19 consecutive Red Zone trips for a total of 119 points, the 5th-longest active streak in the country (via ESPN Stats & Info) and the program’s longest Red Zone scoring streak since converting 31 straight across the 2016 and 2017 seasons. FSU was 1-for-1 with a touchdown in the Red Zone against Louisville, 6-for-6 against Syracuse, scoring four touchdowns and two field goals, 3-for-3 at North Carolina with three touchdowns, 6-for-6 against UMass with five touchdowns and one field goal, 1-for-1 at Clemson with a touchdown and 2-for-2 with two touchdowns against North Carolina State.
- FSU ranks 1st in the ACC and 6th in the country with a 75.9 Red Zone touchdown percentage this season (22-of-29).
- The Seminoles have rushed for at least 200 yards in six of their first nine games this season and are one of 12 teams with six 200-yard rushing games this year. The last time FSU produced six 200-yard rushing games in a nine-game span was 2012 when the Seminoles rushed for at least 200 yards in six of the first nine games of the season.
- In the 21 seasons from 1995-2020, Florida State had at least six 200-yard rushing games in a season five times (1995, 2002, 2012, 2013, 2017). FSU posted four 200-yard rushing games in nine contests in 2020 and is averaging 195.1 rushing yards per game in 18 games under Mike Norvell.
- FSU’s season average of 5.13 yards per rush is 3rd in the ACC and 25th nationally, and its 190.3 rushing yards per game are 5th in the ACC.
- Florida State has produced a 100-yard rusher in six of its first nine games of 2021, one of only four teams in the country to have at least six different games with a 100-yard rusher and six 200-yard rushing games as a team this year. Running back Jashaun Corbin has four 100-yard games, the 4th-highest total in the ACC, and quarterback Jordan Travis has two 100-yard games, 3rd among ACC quarterbacks and 8th-most overall in the conference.
- Florida State is tied for 9th in the country with six plays of at least 60 yards this season and tied for 12th with three plays of at least 70 yards. FSU’s three rushing plays of at least 60 yards and two rushing plays of at least 70 yards both rank 1st in the ACC and tied for 4th nationally, while its four rushing plays of at least 50 yards are tied for 3rd in the conference and 8th in the nation.
- The Seminoles rank 2nd in the ACC and 3rd nationally in 4th-down defense with opponents converting only 23.1 percent (3-of-13) this season. FSU has stopped eight consecutive 4th-down attempts, including 0-for-6 in October, the most attempts in the country during the month without allowing a conversion.
- FSU ranks 2nd in the ACC and 8th nationally in Red Zone defense, allowing a score on 66.7 percent of drives that reach the Red Zone, and held opponents to 6-of-12 (.500) Red Zone conversions in October, the best defensive stop rate in the ACC and 2nd-best defensive stop rate in the country.
- The Seminoles were flagged for two penalties vs. NC State, the fewest in a game for the Seminoles since 2014 and tied for the 2nd-lowest single-game total by an ACC team this season
Loading comments...