Gameday Central: Florida State Seminoles vs. University of Miami (FL) Hurricanes

Florida State will host the Miami (FL) Hurricanes at the FSU owned, FSU operated, and centrally located on the beautiful FSU campus, Doak Campbell Stadium, in Tallahassee, on Saturday afternoon at 3:30 p.m.

The 3-6 Seminoles are again the underdog this week versus the 5-4 Canes, who are currently holding a 35-30 all time series lead in head to head matchups.

Despite losing to Miami (FL) last year during the covid shortened season, the Florida State Seminoles have dominated and beaten the Miami (FL) Hurricanes SEVEN times in the last ELEVEN games played.

According to DraftKings, Florida State is presently a 2.5 point home underdog vs. Miami (Fla), with the over/under set at 61 points. Join us here in each quarter by quarter thread, and show your support while sharing in all the emotions, the excitement, and the frustrations, that being a NOLE is all about.

ESPN

3:30 p.m.

Stream

ESPN, Hulu, FuboTV

Listen

Seminole Radio Network

