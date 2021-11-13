Fourth quarter game thread: FSU vs Miami (FL)

Is this that certain part of the game where there may be some hearts ripped out, then some biting and spitting out of said hearts?

According to DraftKings, Florida State is presently a 2.5 point home underdog vs. Miami (Fla), with the over/under set at 61 points, but at this time they may not accept your bet.

————

Florida State Seminoles vs. Miami (FL) Hurricanes:

Pre-Game Coverage from Tomahawk Nation

———

Game notes via Seminoles.com

Florida State concludes its 2021 home slate this weekend hosting Miami for Senior Day. FSU will recognize its student-athletes playing their final home game in an on-field ceremony prior to the game.

The Seminoles have converted 19 consecutive Red Zone trips for a total of 119 points, the 5th-longest active streak in the country (via ESPN Stats & Info) and the program’s longest Red Zone scoring streak since converting 31 straight across the 2016 and 2017 seasons. FSU was 1-for-1 with a touchdown in the Red Zone against Louisville, 6-for-6 against Syracuse, scoring four touchdowns and two field goals, 3-for-3 at North Carolina with three touchdowns, 6-for-6 against UMass with five touchdowns and one field goal, 1-for-1 at Clemson with a touchdown and 2-for-2 with two touchdowns against North Carolina State.

FSU ranks 1st in the ACC and 6th in the country with a 75.9 Red Zone touchdown percentage this season (22-of-29).

The Seminoles have rushed for at least 200 yards in six of their first nine games this season and are one of 12 teams with six 200-yard rushing games this year. The last time FSU produced six 200-yard rushing games in a nine-game span was 2012 when the Seminoles rushed for at least 200 yards in six of the first nine games of the season.

In the 21 seasons from 1995-2020, Florida State had at least six 200-yard rushing games in a season five times (1995, 2002, 2012, 2013, 2017). FSU posted four 200-yard rushing games in nine contests in 2020 and is averaging 195.1 rushing yards per game in 18 games under Mike Norvell.

FSU’s season average of 5.13 yards per rush is 3rd in the ACC and 25th nationally, and its 190.3 rushing yards per game are 5th in the ACC.

Florida State has produced a 100-yard rusher in six of its first nine games of 2021, one of only four teams in the country to have at least six different games with a 100-yard rusher and six 200-yard rushing games as a team this year. Running back Jashaun Corbin has four 100-yard games, the 4th-highest total in the ACC, and quarterback Jordan Travis has two 100-yard games, 3rd among ACC quarterbacks and 8th-most overall in the conference.

Florida State is tied for 9th in the country with six plays of at least 60 yards this season and tied for 12th with three plays of at least 70 yards. FSU’s three rushing plays of at least 60 yards and two rushing plays of at least 70 yards both rank 1st in the ACC and tied for 4th nationally, while its four rushing plays of at least 50 yards are tied for 3rd in the conference and 8th in the nation.

The Seminoles rank 2nd in the ACC and 3rd nationally in 4th-down defense with opponents converting only 23.1 percent (3-of-13) this season. FSU has stopped eight consecutive 4th-down attempts, including 0-for-6 in October, the most attempts in the country during the month without allowing a conversion.

FSU ranks 2nd in the ACC and 8th nationally in Red Zone defense, allowing a score on 66.7 percent of drives that reach the Red Zone, and held opponents to 6-of-12 (.500) Red Zone conversions in October, the best defensive stop rate in the ACC and 2nd-best defensive stop rate in the country.

The Seminoles were flagged for two penalties vs. NC State, the fewest in a game for the Seminoles since 2014 and tied for the 2nd-lowest single-game total by an ACC team this season.

———

ESPN

3:30 p.m.

Stream

ESPN, Hulu, FuboTV

Listen

Seminole Radio Network

———