FSU vs. Miami: Live pre-game updates from Doak Campbell Stadium

Florida State football (3-6, 2-4 ACC) will take on the Miami Hurricanes (5-4, 3-2 ACC) in a rivalry game this afternoon. The game will be Florida State’s final in Doak Campbell Stadium this season. The Seminoles will honor 13 seniors on Senior Day prior to kick-off. Kick-off is scheduled for 3:30 PM from Doak Campbell Stadium. The game will be televised on ESPN.

Last week, the Seminoles were without a few starters due to the flu, including QB Jordan Travis. Travis, who spoke to the media on Wednesday, is expected to be available today. We’ll also be monitoring Emmett Rice and Travis Jay, among others.

