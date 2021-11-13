FSU vs. Miami: ‘Noles announce uniform combination for rivalry game

Florida State football is set to take on the Miami Hurricanes this afternoon in a rivalry game. The Seminoles are coming off back-to-back losses at Clemson and home vs. NC State. The ‘Noles will have to win out over their final three games to become bowl eligible. Miami comes to Tallahassee on a three-game winning streak, led by new starting QB Tyler Van Dyke.

The Seminoles will try to swing the momentum back in their favor today. The ‘Noles have announced their uniform combination for the big game:

Miami has won four straight games in the rivalry and two straight games in Tallahassee. Last season, the Canes dominated the Seminoles for a 52-10 win. Mike Norvell, who missed last year’s game due to Covid-19, will be coaching his first game against the Hurricanes as the Seminoles’ head coach.

Kick-off between the ‘Noles and Canes is scheduled for 3:30 PM from Doak Campbell Stadium and will be televised on ESPN.