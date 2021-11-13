FSU vs. Miami: Jordan Travis to start for the ‘Noles

It’s official, Jordan Travis is back for the Florida State Seminoles. During pregame, Travis was announced as FSU’s starting quarterback on the video boards. Travis was unavailable last week due to the flu. He had started the prior four games. This season, FSU is 3-2 when Travis starts and 0-4 when he doesn’t.

The QB should bring some life back to the running game. Last week, the Seminoles averaged just 1.4 yards per rush. Travis is FSU’s single-season (559 in 2020) and career (1,131) record holder for rushing yards by a quarterback. Earlier this season, he also became the first QB in school history with back-to-back games with over 100 rushing yards.

For the season, Travis is 66-for-105 passing for 812 yards and 11 touchdowns, with 340 rushing yards and 4 touchdowns on the ground.

Florida State will take on the Miami Hurricanes at 3:35 PM in Doak Campbell Stadium. The game will be televised on ESPN.