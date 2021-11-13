Florida State head coach Mike Norvell talks after FSU win vs. Miami

Below are some brief comments and excerpts from Florida State Seminoles football head coach Mike Norvell’s postgame comments after FSU’s win over the Miami Hurricanes

On the game

Wow. What a game. So proud of our team, coaches, everybody involved in the program. Responding to adversity — everything we do in our program is preparing us for that.

What an incredible atmosphere — it was a special night for Florida State.

That decision to kick the field goal down 8 — I knew we were going to get a stop. They knew we believed in them, and they showed up tonight.

On Jordan Travis

throughout the course of the game, there were some tough moments for him but he was so level-headed. to be able to go on that last drive, to be able to locate Ja’Khi (Douglas) like he did..it’s been a challenging year for him in a lot of ways. He came back this week and put himself in a position to play his best, and finished strong for us.

On response from team after losing lead

Those momentum swings, they happen. We had a couple moments where we didn’t execute the way we needed to, but our guys, you can see the confidence. We challenge them to be their best...and that’s so that they have the confidence when they’re uncomfortable. You focus on the things you can control.

On 4th and 14 conversion

It’s a play that we’ve been working and one that we knew if the game was on the line. I thought Jordan did a great job of stepping up in the pocket, and Andrew did a great job on his depth.

On Jermaine Johnson

He broke the rock for us tonight — well deserved. The impact that he’s making on this program, the willingness to help young guys, be an example. You see how that carries over — he played so hard tonight.

On the importance of rivalry game

Tonight, to be a part of this game, for it to play out the way that it did, it’s just special. I told the kids throughout the week, it’s going to be a game they remember for the rest of their lives. To see our guys put that heart on display, it was remarkable.

On Andrew Parchment bouncing back from missed big play

There was a little bit of miscommunication on the missed play, but he just kept playing. Andrew, the last few weeks now, you’ve seen the light come on. You’ve seen it at practice, the consistency — he’s kept working. All credit to him, he has not stopped. For that [work] to show up in that moment, that time, it was awesome.

On kicking field goal late in fourth, down eight points

I believed in our team. I had the ultimate confidence we were going to make a play that was necessary.

Norvell’s full interview will be posted shortly