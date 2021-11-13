FSU vs. Miami: Halftime notes, observations

Florida State Seminoles football came into Saturday as 2.5 point underdogs, reflecting Miami’s recent uptick in performance under new quarterback Tyler Van Dyke and the Seminoles’ recent struggles.

The game started off all FSU, with the Seminoles shutting down the Miami offense on five straight drives, at one point getting three straight turnovers (two interceptions, one fumble.)

While the Seminoles managed to score early to take a 7-0 lead, they failed to turn each of their interceptions into points, squandering the chance to build up a large, possibly insurmountable lead. What was especially disappointing was an inability to get a touchdown after Florida State found itself in scoring position following a 30-yard toss from Jordan Travis to Ontaria Wilson (a fantastic throw itself, however).

Florida State’s defense, which has been sneakily improving each week, has been showing out against the Hurricanes, with the one true blight Miami’s 7 points, which came following the conversion of a huge trick play.