Florida State Seminoles football came in as an underdog vs. Miami — but started off the game as if it were the favorite.

Using an early dominating defensive performance, the Seminoles built up a 17-0 lead against their in-state rivals but failures to convert multiple turnovers into touchdowns proved to be a fatal flaw.

Off of three turnovers (two interceptions, one fumble), the Seminoles managed to score just seven total points. FSU had to punt on one drive and missed a field goal on the other, and those missing points were especially crucial late in the game as Miami started to claw its way back in the game.

A trick-play was the only way that Miami managed to get in scoring position early, but for the rest of the game, the Hurricanes were capable at moving the ball, led by freshman quarterback Tyler Van Dyke. Miami scored on fourth down to take the lead late in the third, then tacked on to its lead in the fourth off of a big Jaylan Knighton run.

Florida State managed to drive and cut the lead down to a five-point game with just under five minutes, and the Seminoles’ defense forced a punt. Immediately after, Jordan Travis hit Ja’Khi Douglas for a 59-yard catch and run, putting the Seminoles in scoring position.

On fourth and 14, Andrew Parchment — who earlier in the game blew the chance at what could have been a walk-in touchdown pass, snagged a toss from Travis that put the Seminoles in scoring position with just under a minute left.

On second down, from the one-yard line, Travis scored his second rushing touchdown of the day, giving FSU a 30-28 lead.