Was this it? The beginning of a new day and a new era for Florida State football? End the losing streak to Miami and win a game late in front of your home fans as an underdog. This really felt like a turning point, but the proof will be in the pudding. FSU came out on top in come from behind, dramatic fashion to the delight of a packed Doak Campbell Stadium. Mike Norvell got himself a signature rivalry win. These players responded yet again. The #CLIMB continued.

As always the XsandNoles crew jumped on the mic’s and discussed the game in instant reaction style. Kevin Little flew solo tonight but got the chalkboard out to discuss some of the key scheme themes from the game. What did Adam Fuller do to slow down the Miami offense? How did the FSU offense go from good to bad? Watch and find out.

