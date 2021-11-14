Saturday night was very successful for FSU Football. A win over the Miami Hurricanes in thrilling fashion has created some recruiting momentum for the Florida State Seminoles. That momentum has turned itself into a commitment by Bless Harris per a report by 247 Sports. Harris is transferring from Lamar University where he was an offensive tackle. Harris had committed to UCF in October but decided to flip his commitment to the Noles Sunday morning:

Harris is a native of Louisiana and played in high school at St. Augustine where David Johnson once coached. Harris was considering options such as Kentucky, South Florida, and others when he chose the Noles.

The belief is that Harris will enroll at FSU in January with multiple years of eligibility to play. Getting a transfer tackle in to enroll early is an obvious priority for the FSU staff. Offensive line coach Alex Atkins has done wonders turning the OL room around and taking Harris will only help. Check the recruiting thread for more information on this big weekend.