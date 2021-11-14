Florida State vs. Miami: Offensive recap, the final drive, stats

The Florida State Seminoles offense ended Saturday's matchup against the Miami Hurricanes in a suspenseful, nail-biting, and insert any phrase referring to the edge of your seat fashion. Although the game ultimately ended in which will now be referred to as “The Van Spike” with two seconds left on the clock, the offense led a drive that will be remembered for ages to seal a come from behind victory 31-28.

Let's talk about that final offensive effort by Jordan Travis and Co. that lit Doak Campbell stadium on fire.

Following a big touchdown by Miami running back Jaylen Knighton to give the Hurricanes an eight-point lead 28-20, Travis was able to bring the Seminole offense down into scoring range to kick a field goal.

Now, this is where some people were left scratching their heads. Why wouldn’t you go for it, score the touchdown, and tie the game with a two-point conversion? The only thought I could have was the one that he eventually explained in his post-game interview which can be seen here and if you don't have time to watch it or you just want to read some of the quotes check out Brett’s article here:

Back to the winning drive.

The drive started out from the FSU 20 and a sailing pass from Travis to ATH Ja’Khi Doughlas went for 59-yards into Miami territory. A short run by Jashaun Corbin and a couple of incompletions to Douglas paired with a false start on the offense had the ‘Noles staring down the end of the game at 4th and 14. Travis was able to find wide receiver Andrew Parchment on a 24-yard pass which put the offense at Miami’s 1-yard line. The big boys got lined up and pummeled a path for Travis to get into the end-zone not once, but twice ultimately sealing the deal.

First-quarter

FSU was able to put up 14 points in the first quarter and found a lot of success attacking the edge of Miami’s defense. Both Travis and Corbin had rushing touchdowns.

Total yards: 97 - 56 rushing and 41 passing

Average yards per play: 6.5, UM 1.6

Third downs: 0-2

Second-quarter

FSU was able to put up six points and mostly found success in the passing game and nearly doubled Miami’s total yards.

Total yards: 162 - 59 rushing and 103

Average yards per play: 7.7, UM 6.3

Third down conversions: 1-4

Third-quarter

The third quarter is where the offense started to sputter out and the numbers started to trend in the wrong direction.

Total Yards: 33 - 15 rushing and 18 passing

Average yards per play: 2.2, UM 6.1

Third down conversions: 1-4

Fourth-quarter

Total Yards: 142 - 30 rushing, 112 passing

Average yards per play: 6.2, UM 7.5

Third down conversions: 1-5

End of game