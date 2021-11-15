Noles News: Football takes down Miami, men’s basketball falls to Florida

Football

The Florida State Seminoles stunned the Miami Hurricanes last Saturday ending the Canes’ four-game winning streak in the series. Not only was it a marquee win for head coach Mike Norvell but it was also a win for the whole program moving forward showcasing improvement to the vast array of star-studded recruits that came to watch the game.

Some of our staff got on board to break down the game roundtable style in 5 questions, 5 answers: Breaking down FSU win over Miami (FL) and CoachAB along with Kevin Little gave an instant reaction in The Triple Option: Instant Reaction to Florida State win over Miami with Kevin Little.

Defensive end Jermaine Johnson II ended his night with seven total tackles, five tackles for a loss, three sacks, and a forced fumble. That seems rock smashing worthy to me.

Recruiting

Paired with the impact made on prospects already committed, the victory on Saturday turned a few more heads. Seminole legacy Marvin Jones Jr. dropped his top-five today and the Noles are still in the mix:

Florida State also managed to flip Lamar University offensive lineman Bless Harris who was committed to UCF since October:

As always for everything else recruiting head over to the Tribe ‘22 Recruiting Thread:

Basketball

The men’s basketball team fell in heartbreaking fashion on Sunday against rival the Florida Gators 71-55:

Head coach Leonard Hamilton’s squad is set to face off against Tulane at home this Wednesday at 8:00 p.m. ET

Other sports

Women’s basketball is on a hot streak taking down the Milwaukee Panthers 79-42 after defeating Penn State 105-70.

Women’s soccer took down South Alabama at home 3-0 to advance to the next round of the NCAA Tournament.

Women’s volleyball notched its third straight over the Syracuse Orange on Sunday 3-1.