FSU vs. Boston College: Vegas odds, spread, over under

Florida State Seminoles football, coming off a hard-fought win vs. Miami (FL), will continue its battle for bowl eligibility as it heads to Chestnut Hill to take on the Boston College Eagles.

The Eagles are coming off a win vs. Georgia Tech, the team’s second straight victory since the return of quarterback Phil Jurkovec.

From our SB Nation sister site BC Interruption:

Jurkovec’s stats ended up pretty good on the day - 13-for-20, 310 yards, 2 TDs passing, plus 71 yards and 3 TDs on the ground. But even those numbers don’t really tell the story about the transformative impact he’s had on the offense after just two games back playing presumably at less than 100%. Any fear fans may have had that Jurkovec rushed back before he was really ready are surely alleviated now - even if he’s not at full strength, he’s clearly healthy and confident enough to run in to the teeth of the defense, take big hits, and keep making huge plays.

That impact has Vegas favoring Boston College in the matchup. According to DraftKings, the Eagles are 2 point favorites, with an over/under of 54 points.

Kickoff between the two teams is scheduled for 12 p.m. and is set to be televised on the ACC Network.