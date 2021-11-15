FSU vs. Boston College: Depth Chart

Florida State Seminoles football is set to take on the Boston College Eagles this Saturday, traveling to Massachusetts for the team’s ACC finale.

The Eagles are 6-4 on the season, riding a two-game winning streak after being rejuvenated by the return of quarterback Phil Jurkovec.

That impact has Vegas favoring Boston College in the matchup. According to DraftKings, the Eagles are 2 point favorites, with an over/under of 54 points.

Kickoff between the two teams is scheduled for 12 p.m. and is set to be televised on the ACC Network.

Ahead of the matchup, Florida State released its weekly projected depth chart, showcasing just one major change after its win vs. Miami — freshman Omarion Cooper is now listed as a co-starter alongside Jarrian Jones.

Game notes, via Seminoles.com