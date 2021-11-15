FSU vs. Florida: Kickoff time for rivalry game announced

After not playing in 2020 due to schedule changes surrounding COVID-19, Florida State Seminoles football and the Florida Gators will once again renew their historic rivalry on November 28.

The Gators started the year with lofty expectations, ones that surged after an impressive performance vs. Alabama, but have faltered over the course of the season. Florida is coming off a 70-52 victory vs. Samford, a high-scoring affair that saw the Gators trail the Bulldogs by double-digits at one point.

“We’re going to celebrate this win,” head coach Dan Mullen said after the game. “It’s a great win for us. Hopefully, it builds some confidence for guys moving forward.”

“Calling a win disappointing is disrespectful to the game.”

The last meeting between the two schools came in 2019, where the interim head coach Odell Haggins-led Seminoles faltered in a 40-17 loss.

The kickoff between the two schools was announced on Monday, with the game set to start at 12 p.m. and broadcast on ESPN.