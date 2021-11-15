Florida State football: Live updates from Mike Norvell’s Monday press conference

Florida State football is coming off their biggest win of Mike Norvell’s tenure in Tallahassee, a thrilling 31-28 win over the Miami Hurricanes. The Seminoles overcame an eight-point fourth quarter deficit for the win. Jordan Travis threw for a career high passing yards and led the Seminoles on a game-winning TD drive. Jermaine Johnson wrecked havoc on the Hurricanes with three sacks.

The ‘Noles will have to win their last two games to become bowl eligible. FSU will travel to Chestnutt Hill to take on the Boston College Eagles this Saturday at noon. The Eagles are 6-4 this season, but just 2-4 in ACC play. They’re 3-1 in home games.

Mike Norvell is scheduled to meet with the media today at 11:30 to review the big rivalry win over Miami and look ahead to the Boston College game.

Offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham, defensive coordinator Adam Fuller, and special teams coordinator John Papuhcis are all scheduled to meet with the media today as well.

You can follow along in the comments below for Norvell’s comments as well as the coordinators’ remarks. We will also provide video of each presser on the site as they become available.