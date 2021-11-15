Jermaine Johnson named ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week

Florida State football has one of the most dynamic defensive players in the entire country. For the fourth time this season, Jermaine Johnson has been named the ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week.

Johnson wrecked havoc for the entirety of FSU’s 31-28 win over the Miami Hurricanes. The Georgia Bulldogs transfer racked up seven total tackles, five tackles for loss, three sacks, and a forced fumble. It was his second three-sack game of the year.

The defensive end is now second in the country with 11 sacks on the season. Johnson leads the ACC in sacks and also tackles for loss (16). The senior is second on FSU with 61 total tackles.

This is the third straight week FSU has had the ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week. Johnson also earned it for his performance at Clemson and Keir Thomas earned last week’s honor after two sacks of NC State’s Devin Leary.