Adam Fuller and John Papuchis review win over Miami

Florida State football is coming off a 31-28 win over the Miami Hurricanes. The Seminoles were led by Jordan Travis and Jermaine Johnson for a comeback win late in the fourth quarter. The ‘Noles will now turn their attention to the Boston College Eagles, whom they play on Saturday at noon. This morning, defensive coordinator Adam Fuller and special teams coordinator Adam Papuchis met with the media to review the big rivalry win. Here’s some of what Fuller had to say:

“I felt good about the whole week of preparation. I felt really good about the plan, it was just about execution.”

“I thought those first six drives, you might not be able to play better. We started the game out really fast.”

“Friday, we’re practicing and we run a naked out of pocket play. Jermaine sprints 20 yards at 9:30 in the morning to chase the guy down.”

On Omarion Cooper: “Just to see him now in those moments, he’s the same kid. I knew he was going to have the personality to handle it.”

“He’s got a really humble confidence to him. He expects to make all those plays. He’s always been a Seminole in his mind... I think he’s got an extremely high ceiling.”

“When your best players are your hardest workers, that sets the tone for everybody. It makes things a lot more stream line in what it’s supposed to look like.”

“We did a great job in the run game. Even when it wasn’t perfect with the fits, our playmaking overcame it. I credit the guys up front and then we tackled well.”

“I thought Jarvis and Duke really stood up. Duke made just about all of his plays. Jarvis had really good coverage on a couple of his and they just made plays, but I thought he battled for sure.”

Here’s some of what Papuchis had to say:

“During the game, I tried to my best of my ability to stay even-keeled. It all seems to come out at the end. My first reaction was a bit of take it all in, pretty quick after that I looked for my little ones.”

“It was an effort play, the angle wasn’t great. It’s one of those things where it’s a kid trying to make a play in a big game. He gives great effort every week.”

“That decision was made two downs before it happened, we knew we were going to take the points if we got in that situation.”

On Alex Mastromanno: “He is a real weapon. I don’t think he’s had a touchback since the Georgia Tech game to open last season. That ball control is critical.”

On Jermaine Johnson: “It’s been really great to watch his development and his growth since he’s gotten here. He came in with the mindset that he was going to make the most of the opportunity he had here... I think he wanted to leave some sort of mark on having a legacy at Florida State.”

“I just have a high level of respect for who he is and what he’s about.”

We’ll update this article with video of each presser when it becomes available.