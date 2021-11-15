Kenny Dillingham reviews FSU’s offensive performance vs. Miami, praises Jordan Travis

Florida State football is coming off a 31-28 win over the Miami Hurricanes. The Seminoles were led by Jordan Travis and Jermaine Johnson for a comeback win late in the fourth quarter. The ‘Noles will now turn their attention to the Boston College Eagles, whom they play on Saturday at noon. This morning, offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham met with the media to review the offensive performance in the big rivalry win. Here’s some of what he had to say:

On Jordan Travis: “He just continues to get better. He’s getting better every week. There’s three times in the game that he hit his fourth option. On the 4th and 14, that was the fourth read on that play.”

“I couldn’t be more pleased with his development as a quarterback. The kid’s a quarterback, there’s no question about that.”

“I think he believes in himself now and that’s the most important thing... I couldn’t be happier for the kid. Seeing his face after the game, it’s a special deal.”

On Andrew Parchment: “I talked about it in our offensive meeting. That kid’s come in here and done everything we’ve asked him to do, just trying to be what we want to be in our program.”

“I told the offense, that moment will always be remembered, forever. You’re now stamped in the history of Florida State forever. That’s something special and that’s testament to a kid...who earned his way back on the field.”

On Ja’Khi Douglas: “Big time play. That’s a guy who’s shown up. When we’ve called his number, he’s made plays. We need to get him the ball more.”

On the O-line: “I thought from a protection standpoint, our guys did a phenomenal job.”

We’ll update this article with video of Dillingham’s presser when it becomes available.