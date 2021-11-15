“It was everything that Florida State and Miami should be:” Norvell reviews big rivalry win over Miami

Florida State football is coming off a 31-28 win over the Miami Hurricanes. The Seminoles were led by Jordan Travis and Jermaine Johnson for a comeback win late in the fourth quarter. The ‘Noles will now turn their attention to the Boston College Eagles, whom they play on Saturday at noon. This morning, head coach Mike Norvell met with the media for his weekly Monday press conference to review the big rivalry win. Here’s some of what he had to say:

“Coming off of Saturday, what a game. It was everything that Florida State and Miami should be.”

“Our guys never flinched. They played till the end, they battled. I thought they gave great effort... To be able to finish the way that we did, it was a special night.”

“I thought Jordan Travis was exceptional. Jermaine Johnson, that was an all-time performance for that rivalry.”

On Omarion Cooper: “I thought he showed up big.”

“He was somebody in the recruiting process, I just loved the way he played the game. He showed versatility... really fluid mover, would find a way to make an impact.”

“He just kept making plays. Was in the right spot even when it was sometimes a negative play, but it didn’t phase him.”

“Now, we get to take that next step. Playing a Boston College team that got their quarterback back, he’s one of the better quarterbacks that we have in this league.”

“This team, they believe in what’s in front of us. We’ve got to go play our best ball on Saturday in Boston.”

“Very energized team. It was a physical game. It was a full four quarter game. I thought we came back with a purpose yesterday.”

“I liked what I saw from our guys yesterday and they understand what’s ahead. Winning a rivalry game is big, being able to take the step afterwards is critical for us.”

“When your best players are your hardest workers and they can be that example of what it takes, it’s huge... It’s a great example for our young guys. He’s made an incredible impact.”

“It means everything. it speaks volume to his growth and development. I thought he played his best game... He made those decisive throws in tight windows... THat’s the growth you need to see. Jordan’s still very young in the process of starting games. You look at the last three games he’s played, the efficiency in the passing game has gotten so much better.”

“It’s huge. It was a busy weekend. We had double digit official visitors, over 100 unofficial visitors. We put a lot into it... Our fan base is special, every time a young man or family gets to experience that, it’s one of a kind.”

“The young men that we’re bringing into the program, now and for the future, they get to be difference makers.”

“These kids care about each other... Kids want to be a part of that. It’s bigger than themselves, but it’s an opportunity to come in and make an impact.”

“It was a fun experience to have, it’s so much more than just the game because of all that goes into it... Everything you do for 365 days puts you in position to be successful.”

“Hard work doesn’t guarantee success, it just puts you in the best position to achieve it.”