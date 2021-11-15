FSU freshman defensive back Omarion Cooper earns double ACC honors

Freshman defensive back Omarion Cooper got the opportunity to showcase his talent on Saturday vs. Miami, getting the starting nod and making the most of it. The Hurricanes went at him early and often, believing they could exploit his youth and inexperience, but he played an essential role in the Seminoles’ big win over their rivals. Cooper picked off Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke early in the game, setting the tone for the FSU defense, and only allowed 2 catches for 17 yards (albeit one being a touchdown).

For that, he received ACC Player of the Week honors, both for Defensive Back of the Week and Co-Rookie of the Week.

Defensive coordinator Adam Fuller spoke on Cooper’s performance during Monday’s media availability.

“Just to see him now in those moments, he’s the same kid. I knew he was going to have the personality to handle it,” Fuller said. “He’s got a really humble confidence to him. He expects to make all those plays. He’s always been a Seminole in his mind... I think he’s got an extremely high ceiling.”