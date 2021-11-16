FSU Football: Noles in the Pros

Minnesota Vikings: Dalvin Cook, RB

The Vikings were able to snatch another win in a very tight matchup defeating the Los Angeles Chargers 27-20. Their offense was in sync the whole game accumulating a season high 294 receiving yards and adding 103 on the ground.

Dalvin Cook absolutely carried the Vikings run game securing one touchdown on 94 rushing yards, while snagging 24 yards in the passing game. The Vikings are a completely different team with a healthy Cook and he’s shown incredible improvement in pass catching that makes him one of the best RB’s in the league. Minnesota moves on to 4-5, chasing arguably the best team in the NFL, the Green Bay Packers.

Los Angeles Rams: Jalen Ramsey, CB

The Rams midseason woes continue as they drop their second straight game to the San Fransisco 49ers. The Niners held the Rams defensive front to just one sack and one QB hit while containing the run game to 52 yards on nine carries.

Jalen Ramsey and the Rams defense had their hands full with an abundance of explosive, young players on the Niners offense. San Francisco exploded for 156 rushing yards and 182 receiving yards. Ramsey concluded the matchup with two passes defended, two tackles for loss and four total tackles. L.A. drops to 7-3 on the season as they continue to chase the Arizona Cardinals for first place in the NFC West.

Denver Broncos: Ronald Darby, CB

After a commanding win against the Dallas Cowboys, the Broncos traveled back home to play the Philadelphia Eagles. The Broncos had immense trouble on the offensive end and didn’t have an answer for Philly’s run game.

Seventh year defensive back Ronald Darby got the start and played 100% of the snaps as he was tasked to defend young stud DeVonta Smith. While Darby had some struggles in the pass game he was able to secure eight total tackles. Denver is now placed at the bottom of the AFC West, two games behind first place.

Los Angeles Chargers: Derwin James, SS / Asante Samuel Jr., CB / Dustin Hopkins, K

The Chargers found success very early in the season but injuries have derailed the teams improvement in recent weeks. L.A. loses their third game in the last four outings after falling short 27-20 against the Minnesota Vikings.

With the struggles on the offensive end the Chargers defense needed to step up and make plays. Star safety Derwin James did exactly that as he concluded the ball game with one pass defended and 12 total tackles. Rookie Asante Samuel Jr. was active for the first time in two weeks, tasked with shutting down one of the NFL’s top receiving tandems in Justin Jefferson and Adam Theilen. Although both of them were very effective they didn’t have an answer for the Vikings offense. The Chargers are now 5-4 in a division that can get them to last place or first place with just one game.

Baltimore Ravens: Devonta Freeman, RB

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens went down to South Beach for Thursday Night Football to play the depleted Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins defense dominated the matchup with one interception, four sacks, five tackles for loss, seven passes defended, and one touchdown. Jackson had a bitter sweet homecoming and his struggles were passed down to the running back room.

Devonta Freeman was held to three yards per carry and finished the ball game with 35 yards on the ground and 23 in the air with three receptions. Freeman was a solo act in a night where the backup RB had one yard on three carries. The Ravens fall to 6-3 after a vital loss to a mediocre squad; yet they are still in possession of first place in the AFC North.