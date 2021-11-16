Florida State football Tuesday practice report: Boston College week

The Florida State Seminoles returned to the practice fields Tuesday to prepare for an on-the-road game against the Boston College Eagles. Coming off a victory over rival the Miami Hurricanes, the Seminoles seemed energized, confident, and ready to get back to the grind.

11 vs 11

Tempo/two min:

Quarterback Jordan Travis had an incompletion down the sideline but the defender was called for pass interference which moved them 15-yards. Travis was able to escape pressure and scrambled for another 15. Travis was looking for wide receiver Malik McClain on a well-thrown ball but defensive back Travis Jay was able to cross from the center of the field to get a hand in and break up the pass. Travis found ATH Ja’Khi Douglas near the 4-yard line screaming at the top of his lungs into the endzone for a touchdown. The whole offensive sideline ran down to celebrate and the kick was good.

McKenzie Milton had a good throw down the sideline to Andrew Parchment high pointing the ball on defensive back Jarrion Jones.

From the fifty, Travis found Treshaun Ward at about the 30-yard line wide open. The dart hit Ward in the hands and after bobbling it he ran the rest of the way for a touchdown.

Defensive end Marcus Cushnie was able to break from the edge to get the ‘sack’ but Travis was able to complete to receiver Keyshawn Helton for another touchdown. (They called the play dead after Travis was touched.)

Running back D.J Williams had a big 15-yard run up the middle prompting defensive coordinator Adam Fuller to get onto linebacker Steven Dix Jr. for not filling his gap.

Quarterback Tate Rodemaker was able to fit one in nicely through approaching defenders after rolling out of the pocket to find receiver Malik McClain on his toes to move the chains.

Rodemaker was also able to find Douglas with Jay closing in quickly. Jay was unable to break the pass up and it ended up going for a first down.

At the goal line, the pocket held long enough for Travis to see the field. The coverage was good and caused an overthrown ball to tight-end Camm McDonald with defensive backs Jarques McClellion and Akeem Dent closing in.

1 vs. 1

There was a little bit of a freshman battle going on between McClain and defensive back Omarion Cooper. McClain was able to put Cooper outside and jumped to high point the ball on the sideline.

Wide receiver Jordan Young put the moves of defensive back Jammie Robinson. He stutter-stepped, did a juke move, and crossed upfield leaving the back in the dust.

On a few reps tight end Jackson West was flashing a bit slinging Dent to the ground and breaking away for a completion.

On one throw from Travis, the receiver slipped and defensive back Jarrion Jones was able to move in for the interception.

7 on 7

Wide receiver Ontaria Wilson caught a bomb from Travis with Jones in close coverage. Wilson was able to see the ball coming in at the exact time he needed to prepare for the catch and it prompted a loud “Ooooh” from the sidelines.

Wide receiver Darion Williamson was able to catch one in the flats turned around from Rodemaker. Defensive back Jammie Robinson was quick to the receiver for the tackle but just barely missed Williamson as he made his turn to go upfield.

TIght end Markeston Douglas stood out on a few plays making catches over the middle and delivering contact.

*A lot of the freshman defensive backs were getting praise during this drill. Cooper and Kevin Knowles both got praise from defensive coordinator Adam Fuller for staying in the coverage zones and not giving up plays.

Player Interviews:

Jordan Travis talks about improvement on and off the field and gaining confidence in himself

Omarion Cooper talks about his big interception against Miami, playing as a true freshman, and his mindset on being successful.

*Video courtesy of Noles247