WATCH: Head coach Mike Norvell speaks after Tuesday’s practice

Tallahassee — Florida State head coach Mike Norvell spoke after Tuesday’s practice following a victory over the Miami Hurricanes last Saturday, looking ahead towards the final conference game on the road against Boston College. He also spoke on the win, improvement throughout the season, and what he expects out of Boston College now that their starting quarterback Phil Jurkovec has returned from injury.

“I thought today was a really good day I was pleased with the energy, I was pleased with the sense of urgency that our guys had from meetings this morning until we got on the practice field. I thought it was very competitive to see some guys working to get better and to step up.”

On the impact of the return of Boston College’s Phil Jurkovec:

“I think it's huge. He’s an NFL quarterback. He’s a guy who can make all the throws. He moves well. He’s a competitor. They’re undefeated with him this season, they’ve won a lot of games these past two years with him in the lineup because he does a great job of managing the game but also his skill set is very dangerous.”

The rest of coach Norvell’s interview can be seen below: