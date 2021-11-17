Florida State Seminoles football got back on track in a huge way this past weekend, outlasting the Miami Hurricanes in a back-and-forth battle that broke UM’s win streak in the series and kept FSU’s hopes of bowling alive.

It was a legacy defining win for many individuals — namely head coach Mike Norvell, quarterback Jordan Travis and defensive end Jermaine Johnson. Each left their mark on the historic rivalry in their own way — Norvell with gutsy play calling, Travis with a clutch performance and Johnson by being the best player on the field.

On the latest Seminole Wrap, Brian Pellerin and Juan Montalvo are joined by Tommy Mire to talk FSU’s win and how important rivalry performances will be to Norvell’s tenure. The trio also discuss the upcoming Boston College game, as well as UM and UF’s coaching situations as the 2021 season approaches a close.

You can listen, subscribe, rate, and review the show on Apple Podcasts and Spotify and be sure to let us know what you think in the comments.