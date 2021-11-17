WATCH: Head coach Mike Norvell speaks after Wednesday’s practice

TALLAHASSEE — Florida State head coach Mike Norvell spoke after Wednesday’s practice in preparation for the Boston College Eagles on the road. Overall he was pleased with the effort and mindset mentioning stacking good practices on top of each other to build momentum and finish out the rest of the season.

“We really challenged the guys to continue to increase the intensity, increase the focus, make sure that even on a day that there are installations to situations, whether it’s the meeting room to the walk-throughs, to the individual parts of practice, that everything is building across that process and not to ever miss an opportunity to get better.”

On playing Boston College:

“I want to put together the cleanest game and the most efficient game that we play because it’s gonna take all physicality, all intensity, and everything we have against this very talented Boston College team.”

The rest of coach Norvell’s interview can be seen below: