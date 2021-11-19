FSU vs Boston College Preview

Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley seemed to have struck gold in his second year in Chestnut Hill. The Eagles raced out to a 4-0 start behind quarterback Phil Jurkovec, who looked to be one of the better QBs in college football. However, an early injury to their star QB led to them dropping their first four games in ACC conference play but things are back on the rise for BC. Jurkovec has returned and they’re riding a two-game winning streak going into this weekend.

While BC is playing some of their best football as of late, this is a winnable game for the Florida State Seminoles.

FSU Keys to Success

Offense

Take advantage of their undersized defensive line and slow linebackers in the running game

Win with man beater concepts on the outside

Give Jordan Travis space to scramble if BC’s man coverage is carrying defenders downfield

Stay on the field and keep the ball out of Jurkovec’s hands

Defense

Limit the damage that Jurkovec’s favorite target Zay Flowers can do

Shut down their zone heavy running game

Stay patient in the secondary against their play-action shot plays

Conclusions

FSU has a big chance to continue this late-season turnaround this weekend. So if you want to be the best-prepared fan you can be, join Kevin Little and AB from the Triple Option as they show what some of these concepts look like in action.