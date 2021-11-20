Gameday Central: Florida State Seminoles vs. Boston College Eagles

The FSU Seminoles are in Chestnut Hill to face the Boston College Eagles in Alumni Stadium with a high noon kickoff.

The game will be televised on the ACCNetwork, which means that millions of FSU fans who are unfortunately stuck with Comcast Xfinity Cable will not be able to see the game because of the arrogance of both parties refusing to negotiate.

The 4-6 Seminoles are once again the road underdog this week versus the 6-4 Eagles. FSU holds a 13 to 5 all-time series lead in head-to-head matchups against BC, and a 4-1 winning record whenever Boston College was ranked in the top 25.

According to DraftKings, Florida State is presently a 1.5 point road underdog vs. Boston College, with the over/under set at 54.5 points.

Join us here in each quarter by quarter thread, and show your support while sharing in all the emotions, the excitement, and the frustrations, that being a NOLE is all about.

Watch (BUT NOT IF YOU HAVE COMCAST)

ACCN

12:00 p.m.

Stream

ESPN, Hulu, FuboTV

Listen

Seminole Radio Network

Florida State Seminoles vs. Boston College Eagles:

Pre-Game Coverage from Tomahawk Nation

Game notes via Seminoles.com