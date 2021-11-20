First quarter game thread: FSU Noles vs Boston College

Florida State Seminoles vs. Boston College Game Threads:

Watch (BUT NOT IF YOU HAVE COMCAST)

ACCN

12:00 p.m.

Stream

ESPN, Hulu, FuboTV

Listen

Seminole Radio Network

The FSU Seminoles and the Boston College Eagles are getting ready to kickoff in Alumni Stadium at Noon. The 4-6 Seminoles are once again the road underdog this week versus the 6-4 Eagles. FSU holds a 13 to 5 all-time series lead in head-to-head matchups against BC, and a 4-1 winning record whenever Boston College was ranked in the top 25.

According to DraftKings, Florida State is presently a 1.5 point road underdog vs. Boston College, with the over/under set at 54.5 points.

Join us here in each quarter by quarter thread, and show your support while sharing in all the emotions, the excitement, and the frustrations, that being a NOLE is all about.

Florida State Seminoles vs. Boston College Eagles:

Pre-Game Coverage from Tomahawk Nation

Game notes via Seminoles.com