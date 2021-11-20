Second quarter game thread: Florida State vs Boston College

Florida State Seminoles vs. Boston College Game Threads:
The second quarter is getting underway near Boston as the FSU Seminoles and Boston College are getting to it.
The 4-6 Seminoles are once again the road underdog this week versus the 6-4 Eagles. FSU holds a 13 to 5 all-time series lead in head-to-head matchups against BC. According to DraftKings, Florida State is presently a 1.5 point road underdog vs. Boston College, with the over/under set at 54.5 points.
Join us here in each quarter by quarter thread, and show your support while sharing in all the emotions, the excitement, and the frustrations, that being a NOLE is all about.
Florida State Seminoles vs. Boston College Eagles:
Watch (BUT NOT IF YOU HAVE COMCAST)
12:00 p.m.
Stream
Listen
Game notes via Seminoles.com
- The Seminoles have converted 25 consecutive Red Zone trips for a total of 150 points, the longest active streak in the ACC and 3rd-longest active streak in the country (via ESPN Stats & Info). It is also the program’s longest Red Zone scoring streak since converting 31 straight across the 2016 and 2017 seasons. FSU was 1-for-1 with a touchdown in the Red Zone against Louisville, 6-for-6 against Syracuse, scoring four touchdowns and two field goals, 3-for-3 at North Carolina with three touchdowns, 6-for-6 against UMass with five touchdowns and one field goal, 1-for-1 at Clemson with a touchdown, 2-for-2 with two touchdowns against North Carolina State and 6-for-6 with three touchdowns and three field goals vs. Miami.
- FSU ranks 1st in the ACC and 18th in the country with a 71.4 Red Zone touchdown percentage this season (25-of-35).
- Florida State has recorded at least one interception in six straight games, the program’s longest streak since 2014, and has 12 total takeaways in those games. The Seminoles’ season total of 16 takeaways ranks 2nd in the ACC.
- The Seminoles have rushed for at least 200 yards in six of their first 10 games this season and are one of 14 teams with six 200-yard rushing games this year. The last time FSU produced six 200-yard rushing games in a 10-game span was 2017 when the Seminoles rushed for at least 200 yards in six of the final 10 games of the season.
- In the 21 seasons from 1995-2020, Florida State had at least six 200-yard rushing games in a season five times (1995, 2002, 2012, 2013, 2017). FSU posted four 200-yard rushing games in nine contests in 2020 and is averaging 193.4 rushing yards per game in 19 games under Mike Norvell.
- Florida State has produced a 100-yard rusher in six of its first 10 games of 2021, one of only seven teams in the country to have at least six different games with a 100-yard rusher and six 200-yard rushing games as a team this year. Running back Jashaun Corbin has four 100-yard games, the 4th-highest total in the ACC, and quarterback Jordan Travis has two 100-yard games, 3rd among ACC quarterbacks and 8th-most overall in the conference.
- Florida State is tied for 11th in the country with six plays of at least 60 yards this season and tied for 13th with three plays of at least 70 yards. FSU’s three rushing plays of at least 60 yards and two rushing plays of at least 70 yards both rank 1st in the ACC and tied for 4th nationally, while its four rushing plays of at least 50 yards are tied for 3rd in the conference and 13th in the nation.
- The Seminoles held Miami to 43 rushing yards, the 7th-lowest rushing total for the Hurricanes in the 66 games of the all-time series, and the fewest allowed by FSU in any game since holding Miami to 40 rushing yards on Nov. 2, 2019. It was also the 3rd-best single-game rushing defense of Mike Norvell’s head coaching career.
- FSU ranks 2nd in the ACC and 11th nationally in Red Zone defense, allowing a score on 70.4 percent of drives that reach the Red Zone. Florida State held opponents to 6-of-12 (.500) Red Zone conversions in October, the best defensive stop rate in the ACC and 2nd-best defensive stop rate in the country.
- The Seminoles were flagged for two penalties vs. NC State, the fewest in a game for the Seminoles since 2014 and tied for the 2nd-lowest single-game total by an ACC team this season
