Second quarter game thread: Florida State vs Boston College

After halftime, the cool kids will be meeting at the THIRD QUARTER THREAD

When the third quarter ends, please move to the FOURTH QUARTER THREAD

———

The second quarter is getting underway near Boston as the FSU Seminoles and Boston College are getting to it.

The 4-6 Seminoles are once again the road underdog this week versus the 6-4 Eagles. FSU holds a 13 to 5 all-time series lead in head-to-head matchups against BC. According to DraftKings, Florida State is presently a 1.5 point road underdog vs. Boston College, with the over/under set at 54.5 points.

Join us here in each quarter by quarter thread, and show your support while sharing in all the emotions, the excitement, and the frustrations, that being a NOLE is all about.

———

Pre-Game Coverage from Tomahawk Nation

———

Watch (BUT NOT IF YOU HAVE COMCAST)

ACCN

12:00 p.m.

Stream

ESPN, Hulu, FuboTV

Listen

Seminole Radio Network

———

Game notes via Seminoles.com