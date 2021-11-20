FSU announces uniform combo vs. Boston College

Florida State Seminoles football, coming off a hard-fought win vs. Miami (FL), will continue its battle for bowl eligibility as it heads to Chestnut Hill to take on the Boston College Eagles.

Ahead of the game, the Seminoles announced their uniform combo for the road matchup.

According to DraftKings, the Eagles are 1.5 point favorites, with an over/under of 55.5 points.

Kickoff between the two teams is scheduled for 12 p.m. and is set to be televised on the ACC Network.

Game notes, via Seminoles.com