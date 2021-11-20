Mike Norvell speaks on win vs. Boston College

Florida State Seminoles football, coming off a hard-fought win vs. Miami the week before, once again had to grind out a victory, this time vs. the Boston College Eagles.

The win sets up the Seminoles with a chance to secure a bowl bid, something that was a pipe dream after an 0-4 start to the season.

“We had some challenging moments that we had to overcome,” head coach Mike Norvell said after the game. “But our guys continued to believe.”

He spoke briefly on the penalties that the Seminoles racked up throughout the course of the game (13 for 120 yards), but declined to levy any criticism towards the officiating in the game.

“Penalties make a huge impact in a game, and we need to continue to control the things that we can control, and make sure we play to the best of our ability,” Norvell said. “At the end of the day, we can’t control some of the judgments.”

Florida State, 5-2 after that 0-4 start, will face off against Florida next week with an opportunity to make a bowl on the line.

You can watch Norvell’s full interview below:

Video courtesy of Noles247