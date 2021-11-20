“We wanted to be physical:” FSU players talk after win vs. Boston College

Florida State Seminoles football fought hard today to secure a victory, pulling out ahead early and holding off a Boston College rally in the second half.

After the game, Florida State defensive end Keir Thomas, quarterback Jordan Travis and linebacker Kalen DeLoach all spoke on how the Seminoles pulled it off.

On defensive performance

Thomas: “We knew coming into the game it was going to be a physical game, so we prepared like that from Tuesday [on.] I feel like we did a good job.”

DeLoach: “We were very physical — we wanted to be physical from the beginning of the game to the end of the game, so that [Boston College] wouldn’t feel comfortable.”

On what team’s 5-2 run after 0-4 start means:

Travis: “It shows where we’re headed. We’re headed to a great place — guys coming to work every single day. Always a positive mindset, win or loss, of just work. Coach Norvell preaches the work, and guys come to work every day.”

You can watch each player’s full interview below:

Jordan Travis video courtesy of Noles247