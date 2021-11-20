FSU vs. Boston College: Halftime notes, observations

Florida State Seminoles football is taking on the Boston College Eagles today in Chestnut Hill, seeking a win in its search for bowl eligibility.

Just like last week vs. Miami, the Seminoles found themselves with points early, taking a 16-point lead into halftime, but have failed to fully utilize all available opportunities to score. Penalties have been an issue, both self-inflicted and also questionable ones on the part of the refereeing crew.

Jordan Travis is 11 of 17 for 154 yards and two touchdowns, while Jashaun Corbin leads FSU with 41 yards on six carries.

The Seminoles’ defense has been lights out once again, with the defensive line especially showing out. Jermaine Johnson has continued his dominating ways, while Keir Thomas has had his fair share of QB hurries and drive-changing tackles. Kalen DeLoach had a huge hit to force a safety, giving the Seminoles two points as well as the chance to drive and convert a field goal.

