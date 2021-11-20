The Florida State Seminoles emerged victorious from a messy game against the Boston College Eagles by a score of 26-23.

FSU raced out to an early lead and found themselves on the better side of a 26-3 lead not long after halftime. Most of their dominance came off the back of a complete defensive performance led by Jermaine Johnson and Keir Thomas which was backed up by one of the better halves of football played by QB Jordan Travis.

The second half was a bit dicier. Penalty issues plagued the Seminoles but they withstood the barrage of yellow flags to pull out a conference road victory.

Some keys to the game from an X’s and O’s perspective:

FSU was able to beat both man and zone looks through the air early in the passing game

Boston College committed to shutting down FSU’s bread and butter counter trey

The defensive line caused problems for BC QB Phil Jurkovec who was never able to find a rhythm

BC was able to wear down the FSU defense and slowed down the pressure from the D-Line

Some of these may ideas need further explanation so let's jump to the chalkboard to get a better idea of how this game played out.