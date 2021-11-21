FSU vs. Florida: Vegas odds, spread, over under

Florida State Seminoles football will take on the Florida Gators this Saturday in Gainesville with bowl eligibility for the winner on the line — scenario that would’ve gotten you some serious side-eyes if you mentioned it as a possibility earlier this season.

The Gators have absolutely crumbled this season, going from a two-point loss to Alabama to firing head coach Dan Mullen after an embarrassing 24-23 loss to end their conference schedule.

Meanwhile, Florida State has gone 5-2 after starting the season 0-4, looking to make its first bowl under Mike Norvell in the second-year head coach’s debut in the rivalry series. He’s 1-1 all-time against FSU’s rivals.

The game is the first between the schools since 2019.

According to DraftKings, the Gators are one-point favorites, with an over/under of 58.5 points.

Kickoff between the two teams is scheduled for 12 p.m. and is set to be televised on ESPN.