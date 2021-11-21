Florida State vs. Boston College: Defensive thoughts, stats, final drive

The Florida State defense had arguably one of its best performances of the season yesterday against the Boston College Eagles at Chestnut Hill. The ‘Noles ended another one in nail-biting fashion however this time it wasn't the offense on the final stand it was the defense holding off the Eagle’s come from behind attempt to end the game 26-23.

With the one-two tandem of linemen Jermaine Johnson II and Kier Thomas combining for ten tackles, four for a loss, two sacks, and seven quarterback hurries the defensive line pitched a dominant showing and it was apparent quarterback Phil Jurkovec was rattled early never really getting into a complete rhythm.

As incredible as the line played it was an all-around defensive effort that helped the ‘Noles hold off Boston College. Defensive back Akeem Dent’s fourth-down interception to put the offense back on the field as the clock dwindled ultimately sealed the deal.

The fourth-down stops, especially in the fourth quarter on a two-point conversion attempt pass that was broken up by Akeem Dent in the red zone seemed to change the momentum back to the Nole’s favor. The failed conversion attempt made it so the Eagles would need a touchdown instead of a field goal to win the game. Boston College attempted three fourth-down conversions and was only able to convert one.

Linebacker Kalen DeLoach’s safety made huge waves early on planting Travis Levy in the end zone further setting the tone for the defense.

The final defensive stand started out with a huge stuff by Thomas for no gain on the Boston College 11-yard line. Thomas was able to break through the offensive line easily and stop running back Patrick Garwo III in his tracks. The second play was a 12-yard pass completed to wide receiver Zay Flowers pulling out of the slot and running through the FSU defense’s soft spot in the middle of the field. Deloach was able to catch Flowers from behind showcasing his speed against one of Boston College’s fastest players. Deloach came downhill in a similar fashion shown earlier on the safety to stop Garwo for no gain on the next play.

The defense started to get a little shaken against BC’s best effort after Jurkovec was able to step through the pass rush and run for 16-yards. After another short gain stopped by defensive backs Dent and Jarvis Brownlee, Thomas came in with another run stuff up the middle. Linebacker DJ Lundy got the third run stop of the drive forcing a 4th and two and on what seemed to be inevitable Jurcovek leaped over Jarques McClellion and Lundy for the first.

Under a lot of pressure by blitzing linebackers, Jurcovec made a horrible throw right into the outstretched arms of Dent for the interception that ultimately won the game. It felt like the safety from DeLoach and the failed two-point conversion attempt by Dent influenced the play calling on Boston College’s final drive.

First-quarter

Yards allowed: 48

Third down conversions: 0-2

Sacks: 1, defensive end Derrick McLendon II

Average yards per play: 2.9

Florida State 7, Boston College 0

Second-quarter

Yards allowed: 57

Third-down conversions: 3-7

Sacks: 2, defensive tackle Fabian Lovett, Kier Thomas

Average yards per play: 2.6

Florida State 19, Boston College 3

Third-quarter

Yards allowed: 94

Third-down conversions: 2-2

Sacks: 1, Kier Thomas

Average yards per play: 6.3

Florida State 26, Boston College 10

Fourth-quarter

Yards allowed: 129

Third-down conversions: 3-5

Sacks: 0

Average yards per play 5.2

Total time of possession: Boston College 32:03

Final score: Florida State 26, Boston College 23