FSU vs. Florida: Depth Chart

After taking the year off in 2020, Florida State Seminoles football and the Florida Gators are set to renew their rivalry series this Saturday in Gainesville.

It’s been a roller coaster season for both teams — FSU started off 0-4 before winning 5 of its next 7, while UF went from nearly beating Alabama to firing head coach Dan Mullen after a string of embarrassing losses and press conference slipups.

Ahead of the matchup, Florida State released its weekly depth chart:

According to DraftKings, the Gators are two-point favorites, with an over/under of 59 points.

Kickoff between the two teams is scheduled for 12 p.m. and is set to be televised on ESPN.

Game notes, via FSU Sports Info: