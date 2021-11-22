 clock menu more-arrow no yes

FSU defensive lineman Keir Thomas earns ACC honors for performance vs. Boston College

Seminoles defender gets recognized

By Perry Kostidakis
Fisher Adkins / Florida State Fo

Florida State Seminoles defensive lineman Keir Thomas showed out in FSU’s vs. Boston College, and he’s getting recognized by the ACC for his performance.

Against the Eagles, Thomas put up 7 total tackles, 3 of which were tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 5 quarterback hurries (at least 2 of which had the potential to also be sacks).

“We definitely did that. We knew coming into the game it was going to be a physical game. We prepared like that from Tuesday and I feel like we did a good job,” Thomas said after the game. “We heard they had a pretty good offensive line. We try to take advantage of every opportunity we get as a d-line. I feel like we did so this game.”

It’s the second time he’s earned Defensive Lineman of the Week honors, having gotten recognized for a two-sack performance in a loss to the NC State Wolfpack.

