Florida State Seminoles defensive lineman Keir Thomas showed out in FSU’s vs. Boston College, and he’s getting recognized by the ACC for his performance.

Against the Eagles, Thomas put up 7 total tackles, 3 of which were tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 5 quarterback hurries (at least 2 of which had the potential to also be sacks).

“We definitely did that. We knew coming into the game it was going to be a physical game. We prepared like that from Tuesday and I feel like we did a good job,” Thomas said after the game. “We heard they had a pretty good offensive line. We try to take advantage of every opportunity we get as a d-line. I feel like we did so this game.”

It’s the second time he’s earned Defensive Lineman of the Week honors, having gotten recognized for a two-sack performance in a loss to the NC State Wolfpack.