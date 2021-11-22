Florida State football: Live updates from Mike Norvell’s Monday press conference

Florida State football is one win away from bowl eligibility after a 26-23 win over the Boston College Eagles this past Saturday. FSU jumped out to a big lead late and held off a second half comeback by the Eagles (and the refs). Jordan Travis had another big game as a passer and Keir Thomas led the way defensively with three tackles for loss and two sacks.

The Seminoles will travel a couple hours south this week to face the Florida Gators. Both teams will be looking to become bowl eligible in the final game of the regular season. UF fired head coach Dan Mullen yesterday. Saturday’s rivalry game will kick-off at noon and be televised on ESPN.

Mike Norvell is scheduled to meet with the media today at 11:30 to review the Boston College game and look ahead to the Florida game.

Offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham, defensive coordinator Adam Fuller, and special teams coordinator John Papuhcis are all scheduled to meet with the media today as well.

You can follow along in the comments below for Norvell’s comments as well as the coordinators’ remarks. We will also provide video of each presser on the site as they become available.