Mike Norvell looks ahead to Florida game: “If you don’t get up for this one, go somewhere else.”

Florida State football is 5-2 in their last seven games and one win away from bowl eligibility. The Seminoles kept bowl eligibility hopes alive with a 26-23 win over the Boston College Eagles this past Saturday. FSU will now finish the regular season against the Florida Gators, who are also looking to become bowl eligible and are now without a head coach. Head coach Mike Norvell met with the media today to discuss the importance of bowl eligibility, review the BC win, and look ahead to the big rivalry game. Here’s some of what he had to say:

“Really proud of our football team. The way they battled the back half of the season, continuing to respond as adversity shows up, really showing the heart and character of this team.”

“I thought we came out and had a really good plan and executed at a high level. I thought we had a good mix with explosive plays.”

“Defensively, I like the way that we’re playing. I thought our defensive front did an extraordinary job.”

“I thought our punt team was phenomenal. Alex (Mastromanno) was extraordinary.”

“We got back home and it’s been all focus on this week. This rivalry is one of the great rivalries in all of college football. It’s going to be a great challenge, but a great opportunity for us.”

“The way these guys have responded and the toughness they’ve shown, I’m just proud of them.”

“There’s a great sense of urgency and there needs to be.”

“Emphasis has to be on us. There’s not enough evidence of drastic change, we’ve got to focus on ourselves.”

“They’ve done a great job. The consistency that we see from the staff and some of the adjustments that we’ve made to fit the personnel we have, that’s what I’ve been most pleased with.”

“I like seeing our defense finish games. I like the way that our guys are playing to finish.”

“It’s one of the great games that college football provides. To be a part of it, to say I’m excited would be an understatement.”

“Is our record where we want it to be? No. But to be able to put ourselves in position to get one more, it’s big.”

“We’re building a foundation. We’re going to do this the right way. Trying to show these young men what they can do.”

“It’s all about just continuing to get better. The emotions, the excitement in the moment, but can you still work and focus on your improvement.”

“It is definitely a new age to how things progress. You come to Florida State to do something special, to build something special. To be able to represent this university, it’s a tremendous honor to do that.”

“You got to make every day count. When I came here, I talked about the way this is going to be done. We will achieve success. And we’re going to do it the right way so that when we achieve it, we can sustain it.”

“I think we’ve improved throughout the course of the season. I think we’re a much better team than we were at the beginning of the season. We’re growing up, we’re still a young team.”

“I love the rivalries. It’s what I’ve been looking forward to. Very first day of fall, I talk about two games. I talk about Miami and I talk about this one.”

“If you don’t get up for this one, go somewhere else. Do something else.”

We’ll update this article with video of Norvell’s presser as it becomes available.