Florida State coordinators Kenny Dillingham, Adam Fuller, and John Papuchis talk BC win, looking ahead to UF

Florida State coordinators Kenny Dillingham, Adam Fuller, and John Papuchis spoke with the media today to discuss the 26-23 win over Boston College last Saturday, the growth of the team, and looking ahead to rival Florida Gators this weekend.

Offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham what needs to happen to win this weekend:

“The challenge is not them the challenge is us. If we can go play our game then everything else will take care of itself. If we can go out there and execute, if we can go out there and be efficient, if we can go out there and not get penalties, go out there and own the football, go out there and be explosive, and go out there and be physical— If we can do those things everything will be fine but so far this year the times that we’ve struggled are the times we’ve been our own worst enemy and that's the challenge for us.”

Defensive coordinator Adam Fuller spoke on the play of the defensive line, smashing the rock, officiating, and more.

On linebacker Kalen DeLoach’s incredible safety early on against the Eagle’s:

“Kalen will be the first to tell you, part of the reason he makes that play is the d-line’s pressure and Jermaine's pressure. It's a screen, right? So they’re gonna set and the ball is gonna get off anyways but for Jermaine to get in his [Jurkovec’s] face and get his left arm extended high forces him a little bit off on the throw and the linemen lose Kalen in the play.”

Special teams coordinator and defensive ends coach John Papuchis spoke about Alex Mastromanno’s progression and the impact he’s had this season, the importance of the defensive end position in this style of defense, and his own growth from working with the Seminoles at this point in his career.

“I think in a lot of ways I’ve been very blessed and very lucky in my career to be on a lot of teams that are really good. But I think I may have learned more and grown as much as any other year in this year personally just working with this group of guys— players and coaches. It’s a group that has a tremendous amount of belief in what we're building as a program, it's a group that comes to work every single day regardless of circumstance, and it's a group that has come together as the season has gone on.”

