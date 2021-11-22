FSU defensive back Akeem Dent earns ACC honors

Florida State Seminoles football added another ACC Player of the Week honor on Monday, as safety Akeem Dent was named Defensive Back of the Week by the conference.

Against Boston College, Dent had three tackles, a pass breakup and a crucial interception of Eagles quarterback Phil Jurkovec late in the fourth quarter (Dent’s first career interception.) He currently leads the Seminoles’ in career passes deflected.

“You see the game that he played, you see the finish, and that tells you everything,” defensive coordinator Adam Fuller said during Monday’s coaches press conference. “He has responded, he has grown up. How’d he get better at tackling? He’s worked at it.”

“He’s come a long way since we made the move to put him back at safety.”

FSU defensive lineman Keir Thomas was named Defensive Lineman of the Week by the ACC on Monday as well, the transfer’s second conference honor of the season.